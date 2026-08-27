Pakistan Used Sleeper Cells To Find India’s S-400 During Operation Sindoor: Ex-IAF Officer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan launched espionage to locate India's crucial S-400 system.

S-400 repeatedly intercepted Pakistani missiles during Operation Sindoor.

Strategic S-400 deployment thwarted Pakistan's jets and locating efforts.

Pakistan conducted a large-scale espionage operation to locate India's sophisticated S-400 air defence system during Operation Sindoor, according to Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra, a former senior Indian Air Force officer.

Mishra claimed Pakistan used "every possible means" to detect the S-400's deployment, including sleeper cells and espionage networks operating within India.

Pakistan Tried To Locate S-400

In an interview with ANI, Mishra said the S-400 system repeatedly intercepted and destroyed Pakistani missiles and aerial threats mid-air during Operation Sindoor.

Given the system's effectiveness, Islamabad identified it as its most significant threat and launched extensive intelligence efforts to locate it, he said.

According to Mishra, the strategic deployment of the S-400 was so effective that Pakistani fighter jets were avoiding approaching within approximately 200 kilometres of the Indian border.

He said Pakistan attempted to locate the system so that it could take action against it, but was thwarted by Indian security and camouflage tactics.

S-400 Called ‘Game Changer’

The S-400 is considered a key pillar of India's air defence capabilities.

Senior Indian Air Force officials have previously described the S-400's role in Operation Sindoor as a "game changer." The Indian side has claimed that the system played a crucial role in neutralising several Pakistani air platforms and missile threats.

Mishra's claim has again highlighted the importance of intelligence gathering and efforts to locate sensitive military systems in modern warfare, alongside the use of missiles and aircraft.