US Cancels Visa Appointments in Pakistan After Deadly Karachi Consulate Protests

HomeNewsWorldUS Cancels Visa Appointments in Pakistan After Deadly Karachi Consulate Protests

Due to the "current security situation" following deadly protests outside the US consulate in Karachi, the US has cancelled all visa appointments in Pakistan until March 6. This incident highlights the volatile climate surrounding US missions.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States has cancelled all visa appointments in Pakistan, citing the “current security situation” following deadly unrest outside its consulate in Karachi.

In a notice, the US Embassy in Islamabad said the suspension applies to the embassy in the capital as well as consulates in Lahore and Karachi. The cancellations will remain in effect until Friday, March 6.

Deadly Protests in Karachi

The decision comes after at least 10 people were reported killed on Sunday when security personnel opened fire during protests that escalated into the storming of the US Consulate General Karachi.

Demonstrators had gathered following reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israel strikes. As tensions flared, protesters breached the compound’s outer wall, prompting security forces to respond.

A provincial government spokesperson, Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani, said “security” personnel had opened fire but did not specify which agency was responsible.

US Marines Opened Fire

According to Reuters, US Marines were involved in firing at protesters during the incident, the first confirmation that American troops were directly engaged in the response.

The news agency, citing two US officials, reported that it remains unclear whether rounds fired by the Marines struck or killed anyone. Officials also said they did not know whether shots were discharged by others protecting the mission, including private security contractors or local police.

The episode marks one of the most serious security breaches at a US diplomatic facility in Pakistan in recent years and underscores the volatile climate surrounding American missions as regional tensions intensify.

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the US cancelled visa appointments in Pakistan?

The US cancelled visa appointments due to the current security situation following deadly unrest at its consulate in Karachi. The suspension affects all US missions in Pakistan.

What triggered the protests outside the US Consulate in Karachi?

Protesters gathered following reports of Iran's Supreme Leader being killed in US-Israel strikes. Tensions escalated when demonstrators breached the consulate's outer wall.

Were US Marines involved in the shooting during the Karachi consulate incident?

Yes, US Marines were involved in firing at protesters. It remains unclear if their shots caused any casualties.

Until when are visa appointments suspended in Pakistan?

The visa appointment cancellations will remain in effect until Friday, March 6.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Pakistan Us Israel Iran War
