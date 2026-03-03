US Cancels Visa Appointments in Pakistan After Deadly Karachi Consulate Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The United States has cancelled all visa appointments in Pakistan, citing the “current security situation” following deadly unrest outside its consulate in Karachi.

In a notice, the US Embassy in Islamabad said the suspension applies to the embassy in the capital as well as consulates in Lahore and Karachi. The cancellations will remain in effect until Friday, March 6.

Deadly Protests in Karachi

The decision comes after at least 10 people were reported killed on Sunday when security personnel opened fire during protests that escalated into the storming of the US Consulate General Karachi.

Demonstrators had gathered following reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israel strikes. As tensions flared, protesters breached the compound’s outer wall, prompting security forces to respond.

A provincial government spokesperson, Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani, said “security” personnel had opened fire but did not specify which agency was responsible.

US Marines Opened Fire

According to Reuters, US Marines were involved in firing at protesters during the incident, the first confirmation that American troops were directly engaged in the response.

The news agency, citing two US officials, reported that it remains unclear whether rounds fired by the Marines struck or killed anyone. Officials also said they did not know whether shots were discharged by others protecting the mission, including private security contractors or local police.

The episode marks one of the most serious security breaches at a US diplomatic facility in Pakistan in recent years and underscores the volatile climate surrounding American missions as regional tensions intensify.