Pakistan Summons Indian Envoy Over Killing Of 2 Men At Punjab Border

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan protested alleged BSF killing of two men.

Indian officials stated BSF killed two suspected intruders.

Islamabad demanded immediate, transparent investigation and disciplinary action.

Pakistan on Saturday summoned India’s Chargé d’Affaires to lodge a protest over the alleged killing of two Pakistani men by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Bedian Sector along the International Border on October 2, 2026.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry alleged that BSF personnel had used “unprovoked lethal force against unarmed civilians” and rejected India’s description of the deceased as “infiltrators”.

The development followed an incident in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Friday, when Indian officials said BSF personnel shot dead two suspected Pakistani intruders who were allegedly attempting to enter Indian territory.

Pakistan Calls For Immediate Probe

In its statement, Pakistan described the killings as a “violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to life”.

“Such use of force was wholly unjustified and grossly disproportionate, resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives. Pakistan categorically rejects any attempt to mischaracterize the deceased as ‘infiltrators’,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Islamabad called on India to conduct an “immediate, transparent and credible” investigation into the incident and sought disciplinary and legal action against those responsible.

“India was further urged to ensure respect for fundamental human rights and international law, strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements and established border procedures, exercise maximum restraint in dealing with such situations, and take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” the statement said.

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India’s Account Of The Border Firing

According to Indian officials, three suspected intruders were advancing towards the Indian side of the border, but one later returned to Pakistan.

Tarn Taran Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bhikiwind) Atul Soni said the other two continued moving towards the Indian side despite warnings from BSF troops to turn back.

According to a BSF sentry, the two men were also provoking the troops and saying they wanted to enter Indian territory. The BSF subsequently opened fire, killing the two men, Soni said.

Senior BSF officers visited the spot following the incident.

Pakistan Says Men Were ‘Unarmed’

Pakistani state media Radio Pakistan reported that two “unarmed civilians” were killed by BSF personnel near the border in Kasur, a border city in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The report, citing locals, said the incident occurred when three men from Ladhar village had come a few steps ahead of a border pillar. Two of them were reportedly killed, while another sustained injuries after the BSF opened fire.

The deceased were identified as Azmat Rasool and Mohsin Jutt.

Radio Pakistan further claimed that none of the three men had attempted to cross the border fence and described the incident as a violation of the border agreement and standard operating procedures governing the Pakistan-India international border.

The competing accounts of the incident remain at the centre of the diplomatic dispute.

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