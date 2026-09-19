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English NewsNewsWorldSuicide Bombing Death Toll Rises To 31 In Pakistan, Over 100 Injured As Gunfight Continues

Suicide Bombing Death Toll Rises To 31 In Pakistan, Over 100 Injured As Gunfight Continues

More than 100 others have been injured in the militant attack on a police headquarters near border with Afghanistan. Several militants were still clashing with Pakistan's security forces on Saturday.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohat police complex bombing killed 31, injured scores.
  • Militants stormed facility; Taliban-linked group claimed responsibility.
  • Pakistan blames TTP, exacerbating Afghan border tensions.

(Edited by: Zac Crellin and Karl Sexton)

The death toll from a suicide bombing in Kohat, Pakistan, near the Afghan border, has risen to at least 31 people, police said on Saturday, as fighting continued to rage.

Militants stormed the district police headquarters complex at Kohat in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Friday.

An explosives-laden car caused a large explosion and severely damaged a mosque on a police compound.

"At least 31 people, including 16 police personnel, have been killed and more than 100 injured so far in the militant attack and suicide bombing," a police official told AFP on Saturday.

"Several militants are still holed up in the Special Branch section of the Kohat Police Complex. An exchange of fire with them has been ongoing since late last night. Their exact number remains unclear."

What do we know about the attack in Kohat?

Police said in a statement that the suicide attack occurred near a mosque as officers, their relatives and other civilians were worshipping inside.

The statement added that security forces engaged other militants in a subsequent gun battle after at least two other attackers tried to to enter the facility.

Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, a local militant group linked to the Pakistani Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Government blames TTP amid attack in Afghan border area

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the casualties. He directed authorities to accelerate rescue operations.

Pakistan's Interior Ministry said that the "cowardly actions" of the attackers would not weaken "the nation's resolve."

President Asif Ali Zardari appeared to blame the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban).

"The complete elimination of Fitna-al-Khawarij and terrorists operating with foreign backing is essential for national security," Zardari said, using another term for the TTP.

Pakistan blames Afghanistan for surge in violence

The attack comes at a time when relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban rulers are already fraught. Islamabad accuses the TTP uses safe havens across the Afghan border to plot and train for attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistan blames the increase of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the border province of Balochistan further south in large part on the Taliban administration in neighboring Afghanistan.

The Taliban rejects these allegations.

The accusations have sparked a bitter rift and even incidents of armed conflict between the neighboring countries.

Pakistan has carried out airstrikes it says targets militants taking refuge on Afghan soil, including this June.

Authorities in Kabul have in turn decried these attacks and reported civilian casualties.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kohat, Pakistan?

A suicide bombing occurred at the district police headquarters complex in Kohat, Pakistan. An explosives-laden car caused a large explosion near a mosque where officers and civilians were worshipping. Security forces are still engaging other militants.

Who claimed responsibility for the Kohat attack?

Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, a militant group linked to the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), claimed responsibility. The Pakistani government also attributes the attack to the TTP.

What is the current casualty count from the attack?

At least 31 people have been killed, including 16 police personnel. More than 100 others were injured in the militant attack and suicide bombing.

What is the broader context of this attack?

The attack occurs amid strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. Pakistan blames the Afghan Taliban for allowing the TTP to use safe havens for planning attacks.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Suicide Bombing Pakistan Bombing
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