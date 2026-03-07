Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
18 Killed As Suicide Bike Bomb Hits Pakistan Army Checkpost In Miranshah Bazaar

18 Killed As Suicide Bike Bomb Hits Pakistan Army Checkpost In Miranshah Bazaar

The bomber, on a motorcycle, targeted an army checkpoint in a crowded bazaar. Ustadh-ul-Khorasan, linked to Hafiz Gul Bahadur, claimed responsibility.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 12:43 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least 18 people, including five children, were killed and more than 30 others injured after a powerful suicide bombing struck a Pakistani Army checkpost in the crowded bazaar of Miranshah on Friday evening.

The attack occurred around 4:30 pm in the city located in North Waziristan, a volatile region near the Afghanistan border.

According to local residents, the bomber was riding a motorcycle packed with explosives and rammed it into an army checkpoint near Chashma Bridge.

Blast Rips Through Busy Market

The explosion tore through the bustling market area of Miranshah, where shops and street stalls were packed with people at the time.

Witnesses said the blast was so powerful that several nearby stalls collapsed instantly. The force of the explosion threw people to the ground as thick smoke and debris engulfed the marketplace.

Emergency responders quickly transported the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah, where more than 30 victims are currently undergoing treatment.

Initial reports indicate that most of those killed were civilians caught in the crowded bazaar. Among the victims were five children, underscoring the devastating impact of the attack on local residents.

Although several Pakistani soldiers are believed to have died in the bombing, the Pakistan Army has not yet disclosed the exact number of military casualties.

Militant Group Claims Responsibility

Responsibility for the attack has been claimed by Ustadh-ul-Khorasan, a militant outfit linked to Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan.

The network is led by Hafiz Gul Bahadur, a prominent militant figure operating in North Waziristan.

Bahadur is widely known to have been associated with militant activity dating back to the Afghan jihad period. In his early years, he reportedly received training at camps linked to Masood Azhar in Bannu before working with Azhar’s network to recruit fighters for cross-border militant operations.

Militancy Rooted in Region’s Turbulent History

After returning from Afghanistan, Bahadur established recruitment and indoctrination networks in areas such as Datta Khel and Miranshah. Fighters from these networks were linked to militant organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Badr.

Security assessments have indicated that many recruits were sent to fight in Afghanistan, while others were deployed in militant campaigns in Kashmir.

However, following the Lal Masjid Siege, several militant factions, including networks linked to Bahadur, turned against the Pakistani state and later aligned with the insurgency led by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Persistent Violence in Tribal Belt

Since then, militant groups that once operated under Pakistan’s broader jihadist landscape have increasingly carried out attacks within the country itself.

The tribal belt of North Waziristan continues to experience frequent bombings, ambushes and suicide attacks targeting security forces.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Miranshah on Friday evening?

A powerful suicide bombing struck a Pakistani Army checkpost in the crowded bazaar of Miranshah, killing at least 18 people, including five children, and injuring over 30 others.

How did the bombing occur?

A bomber riding a motorcycle packed with explosives rammed it into an army checkpoint near Chashma Bridge in Miranshah around 4:30 pm.

Who claimed responsibility for the attack?

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by Ustadh-ul-Khorasan, a militant outfit linked to Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, led by Hafiz Gul Bahadur.

What is the history of militancy in the region?

Hafiz Gul Bahadur established recruitment networks in North Waziristan after returning from Afghanistan. His fighters were linked to various militant organizations and some turned against the Pakistani state after the Lal Masjid Siege.

Published at : 07 Mar 2026 12:43 PM (IST)

Suicide Bombing Pakistan
