Pakistan Shaken By 3.9-Magnitude Earthquake: Mild Tremors Felt, No Major Damage Reported

HomeNewsWorldPakistan Shaken By 3.9-Magnitude Earthquake: Mild Tremors Felt, No Major Damage Reported

Tremors of this strength are generally mild and unlikely to cause major damage, though local shaking may be noticeable.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 11:38 AM (IST)

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook Pakistan on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 09:57:59 am IST, according to India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake’s epicenter was about 10 kilometers underground. Tremors of this strength are generally mild and unlikely to cause major damage, though local shaking may be noticeable.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far, and local authorities continue to monitor the situation. Pakistan lies in a seismically active zone, where mild to moderate tremors occur periodically. Experts note that earthquakes originating around 10 km deep may be felt more at the surface, but their intensity is usually too low to cause major destruction. Official updates are awaited.

Why Pakistan experiences earthquakes

Pakistan is among the most earthquake-prone countries globally due to its location at the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The constant collision and pressure between these plates generate frequent seismic activity.

Areas such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie close to major fault lines, making them particularly vulnerable. Historically, these regions have suffered several devastating quakes, leading to considerable loss of life and property.

Major Earthquakes in Pakistan: Recent Timeline and Impact

Pakistan is situated at the high-stakes collision point of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This geological positioning has resulted in several significant tremors in the last few years, ranging from moderate shocks to destructive events.

Major Recent Events (2023-2026)

February 13, 2026: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Balochistan, with the epicenter located approximately 86 km northeast of Khuzdar. While it caused widespread panic, no immediate fatalities were reported.

January 19, 2026: A 5.6 magnitude quake hit Gilgit-Baltistan, specifically near Barishal. This event was more destructive, resulting in at least two deaths and several injuries, alongside severe damage to local infrastructure.

September 11, 2024: A 5.75 magnitude tremor was recorded at a shallow depth of 10 km, jolting various parts of the country.

March 21, 2023: A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake, centered in the Hindu Kush region, left a trail of destruction across northern Pakistan. At least nine people were killed and over 100 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to roof collapses and landslides.

Published at : 21 Feb 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
