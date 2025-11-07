Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pakistan: Security Official Killed, 14 Injured In Operation In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Security Official Killed, 14 Injured In Operation In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Peshawar, Nov 7 (PTI) A law enforcement official was killed and 14 others, including a DSP, injured during an operation in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The joint operation by police and security forces was conducted in the Mamandkhel area of Bannu district on Thursday after receiving information about the presence of terrorists.

After an intense exchange of fire, one security official was killed while 13 civilians and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were injured.

Four terrorists were also killed during the gunfight.

The injured were shifted to a hospital, while security forces launched a large-scale search operation in the surrounding areas.

Police have intensified operations across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a series of violent incidents targeting police personnel.

Meanwhile, in Tank district, a constable was abducted and later brutally shot dead by unidentified militants while returning home after duty.  Rescue 1122 emergency services shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital, and police, in coordination with security forces, launched a search operation in the area.

Authorities confirmed that an FIR has been registered and a manhunt is underway to trace the perpetrators.

Separately, police in Dera Ismail Khan district foiled a major kidnapping attempt in the Paharpur area.  Acting on information about the abduction of several labourers, police carried out a swift operation, cordoned off the area, and safely recovered 14 abductees after an intense exchange of fire with the kidnappers.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Shahbazada praised the swift response of the police and said that the force remained vigilant to protect the lives and property of citizens.  Authorities across southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have vowed to continue targeted operations against militants and criminal networks, reaffirming that no one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan
