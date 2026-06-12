‘Pakistan Se Lenge Azaadi’: Massive PoJK Protest Movement Gains Momentum After Deadly Crackdown

Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) witnessed a dramatic escalation in anti-establishment protests as more than 80,000 demonstrators gathered in Rawalakot and openly demanded freedom from Pakistan while condemning the actions of the Pakistani military in the region.

The latest mobilisation came despite a deadly crackdown at Rawalakot’s Eidgah Ground a day earlier, in which 16 protesters were killed. Rather than dispersing, thousands remained at the protest venue throughout the night, signalling a new phase in the movement. Shortly after midnight, demonstrators launched fresh calls for independence, transforming the gathering into one of the largest displays of resistance seen in the territory in recent years.

Videos obtained by ABP News from the protest site show crowds chanting slogans including “Hum Kya Chahte? Azaadi!”, “Pakistan Se Lenge Azaadi!”, “China Se Lenge Azaadi!” and “Gilgit Bhi Mange Azaadi!”. The slogans represented a direct challenge to Pakistan’s control over the territory and also criticised China’s presence in the Shaksgam Valley.

Protest Movement Pushes Constitutional Demands

The movement is being spearheaded by the Awami Action Committee (AAC), which submitted a series of political and constitutional demands to Pakistan on April 20, 2026.

Among the key proposals accessed by ABP News is a demand to amend the oath currently taken by members of the PoJK Assembly, the prime minister and ministers. At present, elected representatives are required to pledge loyalty to Pakistan and support the territory’s accession to Pakistan.

The AAC wants that provision replaced with an oath affirming the “geographical unity and integrity of the State of Jammu and Kashmir”. Protest leaders argue that such a change would better reflect the region’s political aspirations and constitutional identity.

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Calls for Electoral Reforms and End to Special Privileges

The committee has also demanded the abolition of 12 refugee seats in the PoJK Assembly. According to the AAC, these seats have been used by Islamabad and Pakistan’s intelligence establishment to influence political outcomes and install governments favourable to the federal authorities.

In addition, the group is seeking fresh delimitation of constituencies, updated voter rolls and voting rights for Overseas Kashmiris through digital mechanisms or postal ballots.

Protest organisers have also called for an end to what they describe as special privileges enjoyed by political elites, arguing that broader reforms are necessary to improve democratic representation in the territory.

Crackdown Deepens Standoff Across Region

The AAC’s demands have directly challenged Pakistan’s control over PoJK and contributed to a breakdown in talks between protesters and authorities. As a result, tensions have continued to rise across the region.

According to the report, at least 53 civilians have been killed and more than 100 others injured since Friday in firing involving Pakistani Rangers, Frontier Corps personnel and army units. Medical treatment for those wounded is continuing at various facilities.

Authorities have simultaneously intensified action against the movement’s leadership. Key organisers, including Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Sardar Usman Nazir, Sardar Aman Khan and Khawaja Mehran, have been declared wanted. Bounties of PKR 10 million each have reportedly been announced for their arrest, while cases involving sedition, public disorder and other charges have been registered against them.

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Protesters Remain Defiant

The Awami Action Committee has also been designated a terrorist organisation by the authorities, further escalating the confrontation between the movement and the state.

Despite repeated firing incidents and an ongoing security crackdown, thousands of demonstrators continue to occupy public spaces and participate in protests. The movement has shown little sign of losing momentum, with participants maintaining their demands and refusing to retreat.

The unfolding unrest has emerged as one of the most significant public challenges to Pakistan’s administration of PoJK in recent years. Protesters are openly questioning Islamabad’s role in the territory, accusing the establishment of political interference and repression while demanding political reforms, democratic rights and an end to what they describe as decades of imposed rule and military dominance.