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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan Says 6-7 Muslim Nations Interested In Joining Mecca Defence Alliance

Pakistan Says 6-7 Muslim Nations Interested In Joining Mecca Defence Alliance

Pakistan says 6–7 Muslim-majority countries are interested in joining the Mecca Defence Alliance with Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Bangladesh has already expressed interest.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan, Saudi, Turkey held inaugural defence pact meeting.
  • Mecca Defence Agreement open to other Muslim-majority nations.
  • Several countries, including Bangladesh, expressed joining interest.

Pakistan has said six to seven Muslim-majority countries have expressed interest in joining the Mecca Defence Agreement, as senior officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey meet in Istanbul on Monday to discuss security and military cooperation.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said over the weekend that officials from the three countries were working on a framework that would allow other nations to join the pact. He did not identify the countries that have shown interest.

Bangladesh is the latest country to signal its interest in joining the agreement, which was signed on August 7. The pact stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three signatories will be treated as an attack against all three, Bloomberg reported.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had earlier said the mutual defence agreement could be expanded to include other regional countries, including Egypt.

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Dar is attending the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee established under the trilateral agreement, alongside his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Defence ministers and military chiefs from the three countries are also expected to participate.

Talks To Focus On Security, Military Cooperation

According to an earlier statement by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting will cover international security issues, efforts to improve interoperability among the armed forces of the three countries and closer cooperation in the defence industry.

The committee is also expected to establish a framework for a secretariat that will coordinate activities under the agreement.

The Mecca Defence Agreement provides for mutual support in the event of an armed attack against any of its three members.

Mecca Defence Alliance To Remain Open To Other Countries

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the alliance would remain open to other countries in the region.

“There is a secretariat that has been established in Riyadh, and the first secretary general will be appointed amongst our Pakistani brothers,” Fidan said at a press conference following Monday’s meeting.

He said the alliance was based on international principles including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and non-interference in internal affairs.

Fidan added that the alliance remained “open for the partnership and participation of any other country” in the region.

The Strategic Political and Defence Committee, established under the August 7 agreement, held its inaugural meeting in Istanbul on Monday.

The committee is tasked with developing mechanisms to implement the political commitment made by the three countries and establishing a framework for coordinating activities under the alliance.

Trump Praises Defence Pact

US President Donald Trump has praised the agreement, describing it as a bold first step that would enable the participating countries to defend themselves.

Pakistan has also been playing a key mediating role between the United States and Iran amid efforts to end the ongoing conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: PM Modi Meets Putin In Bishkek On Sidelines Of SCO Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir have been engaged with US and Iranian leaders as part of diplomatic efforts to help bring an end to the conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Mecca Defence Agreement?

The Mecca Defence Agreement, signed on August 7, is a pact stipulating that an armed attack against any one of the three signatories will be treated as an attack against all three. It provides for mutual support among its members.

Which countries are the initial signatories of the agreement?

The initial signatories of the Mecca Defence Agreement are Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. These three countries signed the pact on August 7.

Can other countries join the Mecca Defence Agreement?

Yes, the alliance is open to other countries in the region. Six to seven Muslim-majority countries have already expressed interest in joining.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Saudi Arabia Turkey Pakistan Mecca Defence Agreement
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