Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey To Hold First Mecca Defence Pact Meeting In Istanbul

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First defence committee meeting held by Pakistan, Saudi, Turkey.

Turkey's foreign, defence ministers and chief staff attending.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia send top defence, foreign ministers.

The first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee established under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey will be held on Monday in Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkey To Be Represented By Top Officials

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkey will be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of the General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.





The Turkish Foreign Ministry also confirmed that officials from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will participate in the meeting.

Ishaq Dar, Asim Munir Arrive In Istanbul

Although Turkey has not officially released the initial list of foreign delegates, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening.

At Istanbul Airport, Dar was received by Brig Gen Şenol Varol, Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration of the Turkish Armed Forces; Turkish Foreign Ministry official Cihad Erginay; and Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkey, Dr Yousaf Junaid.





Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, also arrived in Istanbul at 8 pm IST on Sunday and is scheduled to attend Monday's meeting.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Delegations

Turkish state media reported that Pakistan's Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is also expected to attend the meeting.

Saudi Arabia's delegation is expected to include Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Chief of General Staff Gen Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili.