The first meeting will be held on Monday in Istanbul, Turkey. It's for the committee established under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey To Hold First Mecca Defence Pact Meeting In Istanbul On Monday
The first Strategic Political and Defence Committee meeting under the Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey defence pact will be held in Istanbul on Monday, with top officials from all three nations attending.
- First defence committee meeting held by Pakistan, Saudi, Turkey.
- Turkey's foreign, defence ministers and chief staff attending.
- Pakistan, Saudi Arabia send top defence, foreign ministers.
The first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee established under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey will be held on Monday in Istanbul, Turkey.
Turkey To Be Represented By Top Officials
According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkey will be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of the General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry also confirmed that officials from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will participate in the meeting.
Ishaq Dar, Asim Munir Arrive In Istanbul
Although Turkey has not officially released the initial list of foreign delegates, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening.
At Istanbul Airport, Dar was received by Brig Gen Şenol Varol, Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration of the Turkish Armed Forces; Turkish Foreign Ministry official Cihad Erginay; and Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkey, Dr Yousaf Junaid.
Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, also arrived in Istanbul at 8 pm IST on Sunday and is scheduled to attend Monday's meeting.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Delegations
Turkish state media reported that Pakistan's Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is also expected to attend the meeting.
Saudi Arabia's delegation is expected to include Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Chief of General Staff Gen Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where and when will the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee take place?
Which countries are part of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee?
The committee was established under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Officials from all three nations will attend the meeting.
Who will represent Turkey at the committee meeting?
Turkey will be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler, and Chief of the General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.