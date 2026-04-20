Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif discusses 'regional situation' with Iranian President Pezeshkian

Islamabad, Apr 20 (PTI): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the "current regional situation", even as President Donald Trump announced the visit of US delegation to Islamabad on Monday for second round of talks.

In a telephone call with President Pezeshkian on Sunday, PM Sharif discussed his own recent engagements with a number of world leaders, including the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a handout, Dawn reported. “During their warm and cordial conversation that lasted for around forty-five minutes, the two leaders engaged in detailed exchanges on the current regional situation,” it added.

The talks came as US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that American negotiators will be in Islamabad on Monday for peace talks with Iran.

“My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan - They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

There was no confirmation from the Iranian side about Tehran's participation in the second round of talks.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 in Islamabad aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks concluded without any agreement. Trump's announcement of the fresh round of talks raised hopes of extending a two-week ceasefire that expires by Wednesday.

Sharif also thanked the Iranian president for sending delegation for first round of talks in Islamabad, the PMO stated.

“The prime minister reaffirmed that, with the support of friends and partners, Pakistan would remain fully committed to its honest and sincere efforts to advance regional peace and security,” it stated.

“President Pezeshkian thanked the PM Shehbaz and CDF Munir for Pakistan’s strong commitment to the success of the peace efforts, while affirming that relations between Iran and Pakistan would continue to grow stronger in the days ahead,” said the statement, reported Dawn. PTI RD RUK RUK

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