Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan's opposition alliance slams 'hybrid' model, demands change in system

Pakistan's opposition alliance slams 'hybrid' model, demands change in system

Islamabad, Aug 1 (PTI): A coalition of Pakistan's six opposition parties Friday slammed the current “hybrid” political system and called for a national dialogue aimed at creating a new democratic charte.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 12:11 AM (IST)

Islamabad, Aug 1 (PTI): A coalition of Pakistan's six opposition parties Friday slammed the current “hybrid” political system and called for a national dialogue aimed at creating a new democratic charter.

Leaders of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aayeen-e-Pakistan or TTAP (the movement for protection of the constitution of Pakistan) made the demand during a press conference here on the second day of their multi-party conference.

TTAP, which formed last year and formalised its organisational structure last month, pledged support for all anti-government protests and said they discussed the prevailing political conditions during their conference.

“The parties participating in the TTAP and its All-Party Conference (APC) agreed that at this time there is an urgent need for a new democratic charter among all political parties and political forces,” TTAP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said while presenting the alliance’s resolution.

“As a result of the constant attacks of the hybrid system, the Constitution of Pakistan, the human rights given in it from Articles 8 to 11, and the parliamentary democratic system have become meaningless, and today the social contract between the people and the state has been shattered.

“Therefore, for the new charter, a complete consensus should be reached among all the political forces in the country after a national dialogue,” it read.

The 'hybrid model' that the group referred to was first mentioned by Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, a close aide of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. On June 20, Asif said Pakistan is being governed under a “hybrid model” in which the military enjoys a major power share.

The TTAP said that political consensus was needed on the supremacy of the Constitution and parliament, the rule of law, the judiciary's independence and the appointment of a free and independent Election Commission.

The resolution also drew attention to the socio-economic condition of Pakistan and said, “This has never been the case in the history of Pakistan. All the participating parties of the conference decided that a comprehensive and common strategy is needed to bring the country out of the current channels.” The alliance condemned the “unjust imprisonment” of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, demanding their early release and immediate appointment of their pending cases in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Supreme Court for immediate hearing.

It also criticised the recent sentencing against scores of leaders and workers of Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and also took a shot at the judiciary for failing to uphold the law.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, in his reaction to the group's demand, said it aimed to sabotage the economy.

Tarar also alleged that whenever important diplomatic meetings are due, such as the upcoming visit of the Iranian president, such events take place.

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian will visit Pakistan on Saturday to hold talks with the country's top leadership on enhancing bilateral ties as well as the recent Iran-Israel conflict. PTI SH NPK ZH NPK NPK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 02 Aug 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Parliamentary Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Ignore Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge
Movies
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Is Best Actress. Full List
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Is Best Actress
India
MEA Reaffirms India-US Ties Despite Trump’s 25% Tariff: ‘Partnership Anchored In Shared Interests’
MEA Reaffirms India-US Ties Despite Trump’s 25% Tariff: ‘Partnership Anchored In Shared Interests’
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget