Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan’s Ceasefire With Afghanistan Depends On Taliban Stopping Cross-Border Terror: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s Ceasefire With Afghanistan Depends On Taliban Stopping Cross-Border Terror: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says Pakistan’s ceasefire with Afghanistan will hold only if the Taliban curbs cross-border terrorism, stressing the need for joint action against militancy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has cautioned that the recently reached ceasefire with Afghanistan will only remain intact if the Taliban government ensures an end to cross-border terror strikes. His remarks came after both nations, along with Qatar and Turkiye, signed a truce in Doha aimed at easing escalating tensions.

Ceasefire Hinges on Taliban’s Commitment

In an interview with Dawn, Asif underlined that the agreement’s success lies solely in Afghanistan’s ability to prevent militant infiltration. "Anything coming from Afghanistan will be (a) violation of this agreement," he said, stressing, "Everything hinges on this one clause."

According to Asif, the Doha agreement clearly stipulates that no side should carry out or permit border incursions. "We have a ceasefire agreement as long as there is no violation of the agreement which is already in force," he added.

The defence minister emphasised that the ceasefire’s ultimate goal is the eradication of terrorism that has plagued both sides for decades. Speaking to Al-Jazeera Arabic, Asif said, "Terrorism has been impacting the border regions of Pakistan and Afghanistan for years," according to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan.

Focus on Ending Cross-Border Militancy

Asif explained that both Islamabad and Kabul now acknowledge the urgent need to eliminate terrorism to stabilise the region. He noted that both sides have committed to “serious efforts” to combat militancy, warning that continued violence could pose “serious threats” to regional peace.

He confirmed that a follow-up meeting would take place in Istanbul next week to finalise the ceasefire framework. During the Doha discussions, Afghan Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob reportedly admitted that terrorism remains the primary source of strain between the two nations. Asif said that both governments have agreed to address the problem jointly going forward.

Tensions Rooted in TTP Violence

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been fraught since 2023, as Islamabad accuses the Taliban of allowing militant groups, particularly the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghan territory. The situation deteriorated further after a string of deadly TTP-led assaults inside Pakistan.

One of the most severe attacks took place in the Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 11 Pakistani soldiers, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major, were killed. Pakistan hopes the new ceasefire framework will pave the way for coordinated counterterrorism measures and prevent such tragedies in the future.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Khawaja Asif Pakistan Afghanistan Ceasefire Mullah Yaqoob
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Pollution Alarmingly High As Air Quality Turns 'Hazardous' After Night Of Crackers On Diwali: Check AQI
Delhi Pollution Alarmingly High As Air Quality Turns 'Hazardous' After Diwali: Check AQI
World
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis, Calls It ‘Canadian Problem’
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget