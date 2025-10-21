Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has cautioned that the recently reached ceasefire with Afghanistan will only remain intact if the Taliban government ensures an end to cross-border terror strikes. His remarks came after both nations, along with Qatar and Turkiye, signed a truce in Doha aimed at easing escalating tensions.

Ceasefire Hinges on Taliban’s Commitment

In an interview with Dawn, Asif underlined that the agreement’s success lies solely in Afghanistan’s ability to prevent militant infiltration. "Anything coming from Afghanistan will be (a) violation of this agreement," he said, stressing, "Everything hinges on this one clause."

According to Asif, the Doha agreement clearly stipulates that no side should carry out or permit border incursions. "We have a ceasefire agreement as long as there is no violation of the agreement which is already in force," he added.

The defence minister emphasised that the ceasefire’s ultimate goal is the eradication of terrorism that has plagued both sides for decades. Speaking to Al-Jazeera Arabic, Asif said, "Terrorism has been impacting the border regions of Pakistan and Afghanistan for years," according to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan.

Focus on Ending Cross-Border Militancy

Asif explained that both Islamabad and Kabul now acknowledge the urgent need to eliminate terrorism to stabilise the region. He noted that both sides have committed to “serious efforts” to combat militancy, warning that continued violence could pose “serious threats” to regional peace.

He confirmed that a follow-up meeting would take place in Istanbul next week to finalise the ceasefire framework. During the Doha discussions, Afghan Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob reportedly admitted that terrorism remains the primary source of strain between the two nations. Asif said that both governments have agreed to address the problem jointly going forward.

Tensions Rooted in TTP Violence

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been fraught since 2023, as Islamabad accuses the Taliban of allowing militant groups, particularly the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghan territory. The situation deteriorated further after a string of deadly TTP-led assaults inside Pakistan.

One of the most severe attacks took place in the Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 11 Pakistani soldiers, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major, were killed. Pakistan hopes the new ceasefire framework will pave the way for coordinated counterterrorism measures and prevent such tragedies in the future.