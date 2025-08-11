Islamabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday criticised India's Ministry of External Affairs, accusing it of "twisting" the remarks made by Army Chief Asim Munir during his visit to the US.

In an address to the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, Munir reportedly made a nuclear threat in case his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India.

In a strong response to Munir's nuclear threat from US soil, the MEA said India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail and that it will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard national security.

The MEA said Munir's remarks reinforced the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in Pakistan, where the military is "hand-in-glove" with terrorist groups.

"Pakistan strongly rejects the immature remarks made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs earlier today...," the Foreign Office said while responding to media queries regarding the MEA statement.

The FO also accused it of "distorting facts" and "twisting statements out of context.” It stressed that the Indian narrative of an alleged "nuclear blackmail' is a "misleading and self-serving construct", as Pakistan remains firmly opposed to the use or threat of use of force.

It also warned that violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity will be met with an immediate and matching response.

The army chief on Sunday completed his second high-profile trip to the US in less than two months, during which he met senior US military and civilian leaders and also interacted with the Pakistani diaspora.

