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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan Rejects India’s Claims Over Afghanistan Airstrikes As Tensions Rise

Pakistan Rejects India’s Claims Over Afghanistan Airstrikes As Tensions Rise

Pakistan has rejected India's claims about airstrikes in Afghanistan, calling the remarks inaccurate as fresh tensions emerge between the two countries over regional security issues.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan rejected India's condemnation of its Afghanistan airstrikes.
  • Pakistan also accused India of aiding terrorists without evidence.
  • Pakistan claimed strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure, upholding citizen safety.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India's remarks about the deadly airstrikes in Afghanistan, claiming that it had targeted "terrorist infrastructure".

Pakistan claimed to have killed more than two dozen militants in strikes in Afghanistan on June 29, after accusing the rebels based in Afghanistan of several attacks inside Pakistan.

India on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan's air strikes on Afghan territory in which several civilians were killed, calling them a "blatant act of aggression" and a "direct threat" to regional peace and stability.

"It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Monday.

In response to media queries on India's comments, Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said, "Pakistan rejects the baseless statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Pakistan’s legitimate, targeted and proportionate actions against terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan." He also accused India of "actively aiding and sponsoring terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan.” He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his allegations.

Pakistan will continue to take all appropriate measures to uphold the safety and security of its citizens in accordance with international law, the FO said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case

Frequently Asked Questions

What actions did Pakistan take in Afghanistan on June 29?

Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Afghanistan on June 29, claiming to have targeted

What was Pakistan's stated reason for the airstrikes in Afghanistan?

Pakistan claimed the strikes were in response to Afghanistan-based rebels committing several attacks inside Pakistan. They aimed at

How did Pakistan react to India's condemnation of the airstrikes?

Pakistan rejected India's

Published at : 01 Jul 2026 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan Relations Pakistan Afghanistan INDIA Afghanistan Airstrikes
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