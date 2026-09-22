PTI Leaders, Imran Khan Family Face Arrests Ahead Of Sept 27 Pakistan Long March

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ISI intensified crackdown on PTI leaders before upcoming march.

KPK Minister Fazal Khan, others abducted by plainclothes officers.

Imran Khan's sisters, children also picked up from homes.

Operations led by ISI sector commanders across both provinces.

Ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's Long March on September 27 for the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the series of PTI leaders being picked up in broad daylight by plainclothes officers of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI continued all day Monday across Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the PTI is in power, at 4 PM, when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan was travelling in his car, plainclothes ISI officers armed with AK-47s surrounded his vehicle and fired AK-47 rounds at the car's tyre.

Armed Ambush and Video Evidence

After firing at the tyre, ISI officers pulled the driver and Fazal Shakoor Khan, who was sitting in the front seat, out of the vehicle and took them away in a Vigo pickup truck. Similarly, at 8 PM, Hashmat Khan, the son of PTI MLA from Bannu Zahidullah Khan, was picked up from a petrol pump by plainclothes ISI officers armed with AK-47s. Both of these incidents were captured on mobile phone cameras, and ABP News currently possesses video of both events.

Midnight Raids on Imran Khan's Family

Since Monday midnight, Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI has been picking up PTI leaders and Imran Khan's family members from their homes. Before Monday midnight, Imran Khan's sisters Dr Uzma Khan, Noreen Khan, and both of their children were picked up by ISI officers from their Lahore residences and kept at an unknown location. Similarly, on Sunday afternoon, Lahore Police picked up Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan while she was going to the gym from her house and detained her for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order. Additionally, at night, ISI picked up both of Aleema Khan's sons, Shershah Khan and Shahrez Khan, from their house and took them to an unknown location.

Crackdown Spreads Across KP and Punjab

In ISI's "Operation Kidnap," PTI MP Dawood Khan Kundi and MLA Fateh-ul-Mulk Ali Nasir were also picked up by the ISI from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where PTI has a government, and Sohail Afridi is Chief Minister. The ISI's operation of picking up PTI leaders also continued in Punjab province, where, from the Punjab province governed by Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, ISI officers picked up PTI MPs Sanaullah Khan, Ehsan Jamal Khan, and Mian Ghous Mohammad and took them to unknown locations.

Sector Commanders Leading the Operations

In Pakistan's Punjab province, while the operation to pick up PTI leaders is running under the leadership of ISI’s Sector Commander Punjab Brigadier Rizwan Sharif, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite having a PTI government, the ISI operation to pick up PTI leaders in broad daylight in plainclothes with weapons is running under the leadership of ISI’s Sector Commander KPK Brigadier Umar Sharif.