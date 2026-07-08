How The Disappearance Of 56 Bodies Pushed PoK To The Brink Of Revolution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan's PoK crackdown caused 59 civilian deaths, 218 injuries.

Only 3 bodies returned; 56 hidden, wounded snatched from hospitals.

Protest leaders demand bodies, citing historic state disappearances.

The illegal, state-sponsored crackdown of the Pakistani establishment stands fully exposed as the massive public uprising in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) completes one bloody month. A chilling reality has emerged from the valley, drawing direct parallels to the brutal military strategies deployed by the Pakistan Army to suppress Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Since the current wave of state aggression began on June 5, brutal firing by the Pakistan Army and local police has claimed 59 civilian lives and left more than 218 severely injured. In a blatant violation of international laws and basic human decency, the bodies of only 3 victims have been handed over to their families. The remaining 56 bodies have been systematically hidden by the Pakistan Army and PoK police.





Grieving families have been left entirely in the dark, with no knowledge of whether their loved ones' remains are rotting in hidden post-mortem facilities or have been thrown into secret mass graves.

Visual Evidence: Rangers Snatching The Wounded

The terror extends to those who survived the bullets. Out of the 218 wounded citizens, families have lost complete contact with dozens.

ABP News has accessed explosive visual evidence from Rawalakot. The footage clearly shows armed Pakistani Rangers breaching hospital premises, dragging injured demonstrators and throwing them into military vehicles. These state-enforced disappearances are a systematic attempt to prevent the true scale of casualties from reaching international human rights watchdogs.

"Hand Over Our Dead!": Protest Leaders Defy Field Marshal Munir

Speaking at a massive rally at the Rawalakot Eidgah Ground, Sardar Aman Khan a core organizer of the Awami Action Committee (AAC), tore into the illegitimate Pakistani administrative structure and said “The youth who asked you for basic bread (atta) and electricity are now dead, and their bodies are missing! We will not return to our homes until we can shoulder the bodies of our children back. Denying us their final funeral rites is the ultimate act of cowardice."





Khan openly called for an absolute system overhaul, labeling the local puppet parliament and judiciary as a completely corrupt, toothless mechanism that exists only to rubber-stamp the orders of Rawalpindi military generals.

ALSO READ: PoJK Boils Over: Anti-Pakistan Protests Refuse To Die Down After 29 Days

Adding to the fire, AAC member Mohammad Arbab launched a scathing attack directly targeting Pakistani Army and said “These tyrants did not spare our women, our young girls, or our youth. They are state-backed terrorists out to massacre humanity. Remove your forces, lift the curfew, and give us back our dead bodies! You call us terrorists, but the world sees that the real terrorist is the Pakistani uniform."

Exposing A Historic Blueprint Of Mass Disappearances

According to Stats, Weaponization and hiding of human remains has become a standard operating procedure for the Pakistan military to crush dissent. The legacy of state-sponsored forced disappearances spans across multiple regions over the last decade. In Balochistan alone, over 28,000 activists and protesters have been killed or forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan Army. Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, approximately 13,000 individuals have been subjected to enforced disappearances. This brutal tactic has also been used during political and religious crackdowns, including the killing and subsequent hiding of 217 TLP protest bodies in Muridke, as well as the disappearance of 49 PTI political workers' bodies following clashes between 2022 and 2024.

Direct Violation Of International Law And Burial Rights

By actively hiding the bodies of the deceased, the Pakistani regime is operating in direct violation of Customary International Humanitarian Law (Rule 115) and the Geneva Conventions, which strictly dictate the dignified disposal of the dead and absolute respect for final religious rites. Furthermore, the UN Human Rights Committee classifies the weaponization and withholding of dead bodies as a form of cruel, inhuman, and degrading psychological torture intentionally inflicted upon surviving family members who are denied closure.

Midnight Deadline: PoK On A Knife-Edge

The situation remains critical as the 38-point ultimatum handed down by the Awami Action Committee to the Pakistani regime is set to expire tonight at midnight. With over 100,000 active protesters currently on the ground mobilizing a furious local population of 4.6 million across PoK, the region stands on the absolute brink of total revolution. The administrative structure faces its greatest structural threat yet, as defiant citizens vow not to back down until Pakistani security forces are fully driven out of the valley.

ALSO READ: 'The Era of Threats Is Over': Iran Hits Back After Trump Ends Ceasefire