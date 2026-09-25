Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India also raised concerns regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was put on the spot at the UN headquarters when reporters questioned him over Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and alleged harbouring of terrorists. Sharif chose not to engage and walked away.

As Sharif arrived at the UN headquarters for the 81st UN General Assembly on Thursday, a reporter asked him, “Prime Minister, when will you stop harbouring terrorists?” The Pakistani Prime Minister did not respond to the question.

Sharif faced another question on Hafiz Saeed while leaving the UN headquarters. Reporters asked, “When will you prosecute Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed?” Sharif again declined to answer.

#WATCH | New York, US: "Prime Minister, when will you stop harbouring terrorists?" ANI questions Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he enters the UN headquarters. Pakistani PM refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/IMANrxWYb5 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

Hafiz Saeed Named In Terror Cases

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the founder of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Saeed is wanted as an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. More recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that Pakistan-based operatives of LeT orchestrated the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025.

In its supplementary chargesheet in the case, the NIA has named Saeed as Accused No. 8 and alleged his involvement in the larger conspiracy behind the attack.

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India Targets Pakistan At UN

The questions to Sharif came a day after India criticised Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing Islamabad of sponsoring cross-border terrorism and raising concerns over its handling of domestic issues.

Exercising India's right of reply at the UN Human Rights Council, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi accused Pakistan of using diversionary tactics and said Islamabad should focus on its economy and development instead of “coveting territory of others or exporting terror”.

“Pakistan would better serve its people by focusing on development, rather than by coveting territory of others or exporting terror, because neither these nor its theatrics in the Council would help repay the loans its economy survives on,” Tyagi said.

Tyagi also raised concerns over the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, referring to protests, alleged civilian deaths and restrictions on essential supplies.

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India Raises PoK Protests, Humanitarian Concerns

Tyagi said the Council had been informed about civilians being killed since June in the territory Pakistan occupies, as well as students being arrested in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and food and medicine being held back.

“This Council was told last Friday of scores of civilians killed since June in the territory Pakistan occupies, of students arrested in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and of food and medicine held back,” he said.

“When those accounts were given, Pakistan's answer was a point of order. If any delegation in this room meets every objective criterion for this Council's scrutiny, it is Pakistan,” Tyagi added.