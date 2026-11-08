Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Diwali Greetings, Calls Hindu Community ‘Integral’ To Nation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to Hindus in Pakistan and across the world, emphasising the importance of religious tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

In his festive message, Sharif described the Hindu community in Pakistan as a valued and integral part of the country's social fabric. He also acknowledged its contributions to the nation's social, cultural and economic development.

A statement shared by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X quoted Sharif as saying, "On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt felicitations and warmest wishes to the Hindu community across the world, particularly those residing in Pakistan."

Shehbaz Sharif Highlights Message Of Peaceful Coexistence

Describing Diwali as a festival symbolising the victory of light over hatred and despair, Sharif said its message went beyond religious celebrations and encouraged people to live together in peace and harmony.

He also highlighted the festival's association with hope, prosperity and optimism about the future, describing these values as among its most cherished aspects.

Pakistan PM Assures Protection Of Religious Rights

Sharif said Pakistan takes pride in its cultural and religious diversity, adding that different faiths and traditions form an important part of the country's social heritage.

He praised the Hindu community for its contributions to Pakistan and said the government remained committed to safeguarding the rights and religious freedoms of all citizens, regardless of their religion, faith, colour or ethnicity.

"Our collective resolve is to build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous nation," he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of an inclusive society where people from different religious and cultural backgrounds can live with dignity and mutual respect.