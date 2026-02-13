Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election

Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated BNP's Tarique Rahman on winning Bangladesh elections and said he looked forward to strengthening bilateral ties under the new leadership in Dhaka.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 10:51 AM (IST)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Thursday congratulated Tarique Rahman following the victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections.

In a statement on X, the Pakistani PM extended his greetings to Rahman for leading the BNP to what he described as a resounding victory.

“I extend my warmest felicitations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading the BNP to a resounding victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the successful conduct of the elections,” Sharif said.

Rahman’s party secured a majority in the national polls, positioning him at the forefront of Bangladesh’s next government.

Sharif said he looked forward to strengthening bilateral ties under the new leadership in Dhaka. “I look forward to working closely with the new Bangladesh leadership to further strengthen our historic, brotherly multifaceted bilateral relations and advance our shared goals of peace, stability, and development in South Asia and beyond,” he added.

The message underscores Islamabad’s intent to engage with the incoming administration in Bangladesh and deepen cooperation across multiple sectors. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Tarique Rahman after projected results indicated that the BNP was heading toward victory in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the outcome reflected the confidence of the Bangladeshi electorate in Rahman’s leadership. "I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership," he wrote.

Earlier, the BNP said it was poised to form the next government as counting continued. In a post on X, the party’s media cell stated, "The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP is set to form the government after winning the majority of seats."

Local media reports suggested the party was on course for a landmark victory. According to The Daily Star, counting had been completed in 249 constituencies, with 50 remaining. Out of 299 seats, the report said the BNP and its allies had secured 181 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies had won 61 seats.

Published at : 13 Feb 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
