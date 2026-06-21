Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir have departed for Switzerland to participate in the technical-level talks. They are part of a high-level delegation.
Pakistan PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir Leave For Switzerland For US-Iran Talks
Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir will participate in technical-level talks in Switzerland linked to the US-Iran ceasefire framework aimed at finalising details of a preliminary accord to end conflict.
- Pakistan PM, Army Chief departed for US-Iran technical talks.
- Talks aim to detail US-Iran war cessation accord follow-up.
- Postponed talks resumed after Israel-Hezbollah de-escalation agreement.
- US, Iranian high-level delegations also arrived for discussions.
Islamabad, Jun 21 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and its Army Chief Asim Munir left for Switzerland early Sunday to participate in the technical-level talks between the US and Iran.
As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad MoU, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday, according to the prime minister’s office.
“The prime minister, along with a high-level delegation, has departed from Islamabad for Switzerland,” the PMO said in its statement issued after midnight.
It added that Prime Minister Sharif and Field Marshal Munir will participate in these talks.
Earlier, Pakistan had announced that the talks would be held in Switzerland after they were postponed on Friday.
The talks are aimed at adding key details to the preliminary accord to halt the nearly four-month war between the US and Iran signed earlier this week by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
US Vice President J D Vance was initially supposed to hold a first round of talks with senior Iranian officials on Friday at a mountainside resort in the tiny Swiss village of Obburgen, but his Iranian counterparts cancelled their plans to attend because of escalating fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.
But negotiators for the US and Qatar, with help from Iran, worked out an agreement between Israel and Hezbollah to tamp down the active hostilities, according to US and regional officials who were not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Iran's state media later announced on Saturday that its top officials would travel to Switzerland.
Vance left for Switzerland on Saturday evening, just as Iranian state TV posted a video showing Iran's negotiators arriving there.
They are led by parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and include Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and central bank and oil officials, among others.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Before You Go
Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface
Frequently Asked Questions
Who from Pakistan is attending the talks in Switzerland?
What is the main objective of the technical-level talks in Switzerland?
The talks aim to add key details to the preliminary accord signed earlier this week between the US and Iran. This accord is designed to halt their nearly four-month war.
Why were the talks between the US and Iran initially postponed?
The talks were initially postponed because of escalating fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah. Iranian counterparts cancelled their plans, though an agreement was later reached.
Where and when are the technical-level talks between the US and Iran taking place?
The talks are being held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday. This follows the signing of the Islamabad MoU and will build upon the preliminary accord.