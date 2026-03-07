Petrol Shortage Worsens In Pakistan As Prices Hiked By Rs 55, One Killed In Sialkot Shooting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Pakistan is grappling with widespread panic and disruption as a severe petrol and diesel shortage sweeps across the country following supply interruptions linked to the escalating conflict around Iran.

From Punjab to Balochistan, petrol pumps have begun shutting down, motorists are scrambling to secure fuel, and long queues stretching for kilometres have become a common sight. In some areas, tensions have boiled over into violence.

In an abrupt move aimed at stabilising the market, the government raised petrol and diesel prices by 55 Pakistani rupees per litre overnight. Yet the increase has done little to calm the situation, as fuel itself has become increasingly scarce at pumps.

Pumps Shut, Queues Stretch for Kilometres

Reports from several regions, including Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, suggest that many petrol stations have either shut their doors or turned off their lights due to depleted supplies.

At the few outlets still dispensing fuel, motorists are lining up for hours, sometimes late into the night, hoping to fill their tanks. Vehicles have been seen waiting in queues stretching several kilometres, underscoring the scale of the crisis.

Footage broadcast by ABP News from multiple cities shows frustrated drivers moving from one petrol pump to another, only to encounter “No Petrol” signs outside.

Dispute Turns Deadly in Sialkot

The growing desperation has already turned violent in some areas. In Sialkot’s Hajipura neighbourhood, a dispute over petrol at a local fuel station ended in a fatal shooting.

According to reports, a man who had been waiting in line for around 40 minutes at an Aramco petrol pump was told that the station had run out of fuel. The frustrated customer reportedly began arguing with the staff, and the confrontation soon escalated into a physical fight.

Moments later, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire on employees. One petrol pump worker died at the scene, while another was critically injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Emergency Meeting by Government

As panic spread nationwide, Pakistan’s top leadership convened an emergency press briefing late at night. At around 11:10 pm, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik addressed the media.

During the briefing, officials acknowledged that a significant share of Pakistan’s fuel imports passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor now affected by the escalating regional conflict.

With supply routes disrupted, the country is struggling to maintain a steady flow of fuel.

Government Warns Against Hoarding

Despite the shortages seen across the country, the government insisted that Pakistan still holds adequate petrol and diesel reserves. Authorities warned petrol pump operators against hoarding supplies or deliberately shutting stations to exploit the crisis for profit.

The petroleum minister said strict action would be taken against any pump found creating artificial shortages.

Yet on the ground, the situation appears far more severe. Closed pumps, angry crowds, spiralling prices and even gunfire over fuel reflect the growing anxiety gripping the country.