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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan Overhauls Military Command: Asim Munir Gets Unprecedented Powers Over Army, Navy, Air Force

Pakistan Overhauls Military Command: Asim Munir Gets Unprecedented Powers Over Army, Navy, Air Force

That position has now been abolished and replaced by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), a position created through a constitutional amendment in 2025.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan overhauled military command, establishing Chief of Defence Forces position.
  • Asim Munir now commands all three services, centralizing authority.
  • CDF also wields authority over Pakistan's nuclear decision-making process.

Pakistan has carried out its biggest overhaul of the military command structure in decades, giving Field Marshal Asim Munir extensive powers in a move that could have a significant impact on the country's civil-military balance.

According to an Al Jazeera report, Pakistan previously had separate military officers commanding the Army, Navy and Air Force. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs coordinated between the three services but did not command them.

That position has now been abolished and replaced by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), a position created through a constitutional amendment in 2025.

With Asim Munir appointed as Chief of Defence Forces, operational command and control of Pakistan's armed forces will rest with him. A single officer will now exercise authority over all three services, while the CDF's powers also extend to nuclear decision-making.

Direct Access To Nuclear Weapons

The Prime Minister of Pakistan heads the National Command Authority, which oversees the country's nuclear arsenal. The Chief of Defence Forces is expected to become its deputy chairman.

The commander of the National Strategic Command, which oversees Pakistan's nuclear-capable forces, must be from the military and is appointed on the recommendation of the CDF.

ALSO READ: 10 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Explosion At Bolivia Military Base

Why Has Pakistan Changed The System?

The restructuring comes exactly one year after Pakistan's four-day conflict with India in May 2025.

The conflict highlighted the growing importance of coordination across multiple domains, including land, air, sea, cyber, missiles and drones.

Proponents of the change argue that Pakistan's previous system was unable to provide a truly joint command structure for its armed forces.

Why Is The Change Significant?

Pakistan has faced four military occupations since independence in 1947 and more than three decades of direct military rule. No elected Prime Minister has ever completed a full five-year term.

Under the constitution, the military is subordinate to the government. In practice, however, the military has long been one of the country's most powerful institutions.

The latest restructuring gives the army chief significantly greater powers than before, with Asim Munir now holding operational authority across Pakistan's Army, Navy and Air Force.

ALSO READ: Tunisia Judge Orders Arrest Of Journalist Mohamed Yousfi; Union Calls It Attack On Press Freedom

Frequently Asked Questions

What major change has Pakistan made to its military command structure?

Pakistan has abolished the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs position, replacing it with the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). This new role centralizes operational command over all three military services under one officer.

Who is the new Chief of Defence Forces and what are their powers?

Field Marshal Asim Munir has been appointed as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). He now holds operational command and control over Pakistan's Army, Navy, and Air Force, with powers extending to nuclear decision-making.

Why did Pakistan decide to restructure its military command?

The restructuring followed a four-day conflict with India in May 2025, which highlighted the need for improved coordination across multiple domains. Proponents argued the previous system failed to provide a truly joint command structure.

How does this change impact Pakistan's civil-military balance?

This restructuring gives the army chief significantly greater powers than before, centralizing operational authority across all armed forces. This could have a substantial impact on the country's civil-military balance.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navy Air Force Army Pakistan Asim Munir Pakistan Overhauls Military Command Asim Munir Gets Unprecedented Powers
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