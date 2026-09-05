Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan overhauled military command, establishing Chief of Defence Forces position.

Asim Munir now commands all three services, centralizing authority.

CDF also wields authority over Pakistan's nuclear decision-making process.

Pakistan has carried out its biggest overhaul of the military command structure in decades, giving Field Marshal Asim Munir extensive powers in a move that could have a significant impact on the country's civil-military balance.

According to an Al Jazeera report, Pakistan previously had separate military officers commanding the Army, Navy and Air Force. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs coordinated between the three services but did not command them.

That position has now been abolished and replaced by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), a position created through a constitutional amendment in 2025.

With Asim Munir appointed as Chief of Defence Forces, operational command and control of Pakistan's armed forces will rest with him. A single officer will now exercise authority over all three services, while the CDF's powers also extend to nuclear decision-making.

Direct Access To Nuclear Weapons

The Prime Minister of Pakistan heads the National Command Authority, which oversees the country's nuclear arsenal. The Chief of Defence Forces is expected to become its deputy chairman.

The commander of the National Strategic Command, which oversees Pakistan's nuclear-capable forces, must be from the military and is appointed on the recommendation of the CDF.

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Why Has Pakistan Changed The System?

The restructuring comes exactly one year after Pakistan's four-day conflict with India in May 2025.

The conflict highlighted the growing importance of coordination across multiple domains, including land, air, sea, cyber, missiles and drones.

Proponents of the change argue that Pakistan's previous system was unable to provide a truly joint command structure for its armed forces.

Why Is The Change Significant?

Pakistan has faced four military occupations since independence in 1947 and more than three decades of direct military rule. No elected Prime Minister has ever completed a full five-year term.

Under the constitution, the military is subordinate to the government. In practice, however, the military has long been one of the country's most powerful institutions.

The latest restructuring gives the army chief significantly greater powers than before, with Asim Munir now holding operational authority across Pakistan's Army, Navy and Air Force.

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