India Slams NYT Over 'Pakistani Kashmir' Headline, Says 'Only Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir'

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The Indian Embassy in the United States has criticised The New York Times over its reporting on the recent violence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), accusing the publication of using misleading terminology in its headline and reiterating India's long-standing position that the region is an integral part of the country.

The embassy issued the response after the newspaper published a report on clashes during local elections in PoK, objecting specifically to the reference made in the headline to "Pakistani Kashmir."

Indian Embassy Rejects NYT's Terminology

Responding publicly on X, the Indian Embassy rejected the wording used in the report, stating, "Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan occupied Kashmir."

The embassy reaffirmed India's constitutional position on the region, adding that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India." It further asserted that "Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people."

Violence Erupts During PoK Local Elections

The diplomatic response came against the backdrop of violent clashes during the local election process in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

According to government sources, more than 30 civilians were killed and over 33 others sustained injuries after Pakistani security forces launched a crackdown on protesters during the unrest.

The demonstrations have largely been led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has been protesting against rising living costs, alleged administrative failures, political discrimination and the treatment of minority communities in the region.

The latest violence follows weeks of growing unrest, with protesters accusing authorities of ignoring long-standing public grievances.

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India Reiterates Stand on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

India has consistently maintained that the entire regions of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh legally belong to India and that Pakistan continues to occupy parts of these territories illegally.

Earlier this month, New Delhi described the protests in PoK as the outcome of Islamabad's prolonged "systemic exploitation and administrative oppression" in the territories under its control. India also condemned reports of police excesses and the use of force against demonstrators.

The government has repeatedly maintained that the situation in PoK reflects dissatisfaction among residents over governance and administrative issues.

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What NYT Report Said

The report that prompted the diplomatic objection focused on clashes in the Mirpur region of PoK, where police confronted members of a civil rights organisation protesting alleged police violence.

While referring to the region as "Pakistani-administered Kashmir," the report cited the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, an independent rights organisation, which called for "an immediate end to this cycle of violence" and urged an independent investigation into the reported deaths.

According to the report, the latest crackdown left more than 30 civilians dead and over 33 injured. It also noted that protests organised by JAAC have intensified in recent weeks over rising prices, administrative neglect, alleged political discrimination and concerns regarding minority rights.

The report further stated that Pakistani security personnel allegedly used lethal force during JAAC's long march from Rawalakote to Muzaffarabad. Among those killed was Usman Nazir, the brother of JAAC Central Committee member Umar Nazir, according to sources.