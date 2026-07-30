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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan: Nine Security Personnel, 15 Militants Killed In Operation After Police Checkpost Attack

Pakistan: Nine Security Personnel, 15 Militants Killed In Operation After Police Checkpost Attack

Nine security personnel and 15 militants were killed during a security operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 02:07 PM (IST)

Peshawar, Jul 30 (PTI) Nine security officials and 15 militants were killed while several others sustained injuries in an operation in northwest Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

The operation was launched in retaliation for an attack on a police check post on Wednesday in Hangu district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Following the attack on the police checkpost in Hangu, reinforcements were dispatched to assist, police said.

However, the vehicle carrying additional personnel also came under militant fire, they added.

According to a police spokesperson, nine police personnel were killed while 28 others sustained injuries during the operation.

The intense exchange of fire during the operation also killed 15 militants and injured several others, police said.

  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Suhail Afridi condemned the militant attack and sought a detailed report.

The chief minister paid tribute to the slain police officers and expressed condolences.

He also directed the authorities to ensure medical treatment for the injured police personnel and support to the families of the officials killed during the operation.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has faced recurring unrest over the years driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.

The federal government accuses the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out terror attacks in the province bordering Afghanistan after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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