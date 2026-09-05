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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan: Maryam Nawaz Says Punjab Faces Terror Threat From Neighbouring Provinces, Not India

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Says Punjab Faces Terror Threat From Neighbouring Provinces, Not India

Maryam Nawaz said Punjab faces a greater terror threat from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan than India, while claiming crime fell 70% and warning of anti-India terror networks.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chief Minister Nawaz states Punjab faces internal terror threat.
  • New intelligence centers launched to combat crime, improve security.
  • CM Nawaz claimed crime reduced by seventy percent.
  • Report says Punjab remains hub for anti-India terror.

Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said the province faces a greater threat from neighbouring provinces within Pakistan than from India, pointing to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as sources of terrorism.

Speaking during the launch of the Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center (PIFTAC) and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hub in Lahore, Nawaz said Punjab faces less danger from neighbouring India and more from Pakistan’s own neighbouring provinces, from where terrorism reaches Punjab.

Also Read: ‘Enough Is Enough’: Kangana Ranaut Warns Officials Over Delays In Mandi Projects

Maryam Nawaz Highlights Crime Reduction

The initiatives were launched to help reduce terrorism and crime in Punjab. Nawaz claimed that crime in the province had fallen by up to 70% since she became chief minister.

She said the PIFTAC and AI Hub would help authorities identify threats in advance, improve coordination among security agencies and enable timely action against emerging challenges.

Punjab Remains Centre Of Anti-India Terror Networks

While Maryam Nawaz described terrorism as Pakistan’s own problem and pointed to terrorist organisations operating from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a threat to Punjab, the province remains a hub of anti-India terrorism, according to the report.

The report states that leaders of groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Al Badr continue to reside in Punjab. It also describes the province as the epicentre of an ISI-sponsored gangster network targeting India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Maryam Nawaz consider the biggest threat to Punjab?

Maryam Nawaz stated Punjab faces a greater threat from neighboring Pakistani provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where terrorism originates, than from India.

What is the purpose of the newly launched PIFTAC and AI Hub in Punjab?

The PIFTAC and AI Hub aim to reduce terrorism and crime in Punjab. They will help identify threats early, improve security agency coordination, and enable timely action.

Is Punjab linked to anti-India terror networks?

Yes, the report states Punjab is a hub for anti-India terrorism. Leaders of groups like LeT and JeM reside there, and it's an ISI-sponsored gangster network targeting India.

Published at : 05 Sep 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Balochistan Maryam Nawaz Pakistan PUNJAB
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