Pakistan Map Gaffe At Istanbul Talks Sparks Row Over Omission Of Key Regions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The incident overshadowed de-escalation talks amid strained relations.

Pakistan found itself at the centre of criticism after an inaccurate map displayed during informal discussions with Afghanistan omitted parts of key regions, triggering backlash both online and in policy circles. The incident occurred during a dialogue session held in Istanbul, where participants had gathered to ease rising tensions between the two neighbours. Observers quickly pointed out that the map excluded portions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

While some argued that design elements may have distorted one section, critics said another part was clearly misrepresented.

Social Media Flags ‘Embarrassing’ Error

The map sparked swift reactions across Pakistani social media with users questioning how such an oversight occurred at a high-level dialogue, as reported by NDTV. Many described the error as an embarrassment, especially given the nature of territorial representation in diplomatic settings.

The visuals were reportedly used during a Track 1.5 discussion, an informal but influential platform that brings together policymakers, former officials, and experts close to government decision-making.

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Istanbul Dialogue Aimed At De-escalation

The meeting, titled “Afghanistan and Pakistan: A Dialogue in the Spirit of Ta’aruf – 1,” was organised by the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation with facilitation support from Turkey and Qatar.

According to organisers, the initiative sought to address longstanding issues between Islamabad and Kabul, explore pathways for cooperation, and contribute to long-term regional stability. Despite these intentions, the map controversy quickly overshadowed the proceedings.

Delegations Included Key Voices

The Pakistani side featured prominent figures such as Asif Durrani, Sitara Ayaz, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, and Hamid Mir.

Afghanistan was represented by individuals including Atif Mashal, Obaidullah Bahir, Jafar Mahdavi, and Ghuncha Gul, as reported by Amu TV, as per reports. Some Pakistani media outlets initially carried images of the incorrect map but later removed them from digital platforms following widespread criticism.

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Tensions Continue To Simmer

The episode comes amid already strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Diplomatic ties have deteriorated in recent months, particularly after Islamabad carried out airstrikes on Kabul in February, intensifying mistrust between the two sides.

While the Istanbul talks were intended to rebuild engagement and reduce friction, the controversy surrounding the map has highlighted how even minor missteps can derail sensitive diplomatic efforts.