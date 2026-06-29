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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan Launches Overnight Airstrikes On Afghanistan; 35 Killed, 100 Injured

Pakistan Launches Overnight Airstrikes On Afghanistan; 35 Killed, 100 Injured

Pakistani authorities said the operation targeted militant hideouts, while eyewitnesses in Afghanistan claimed only civilians were hit.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 06:45 AM (IST)

At least 35 were killed and over 100 others injured after Pakistan's military launched overnight airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, according to sources. The joint operation, involving the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force, was carried out shortly after midnight.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the strikes targeted locations in the Afghan provinces of Paktika, Paktia and Kunar. Pakistani authorities have maintained that the operation was aimed at militant targets.

In a post on X, Tarar said the "calibrated strikes" were launched against militant hideouts and safe havens in response to multiple militant attacks across the country. 

The attack comes after the regional headquarters of the paramilitary Rangers in Karachi came under attack, killing three soldiers. Later, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, issued a statement claiming responsibility for the Karachi attack.

Civilian Areas Targeted?

According to Afghan sources, the strikes hit residential areas and a mosque in the Giyan district of Paktika province, Tsamkani district of Paktia province and Marawara district of Kunar province.

Preliminary reports indicate that more than 40 people sustained serious injuries, including children. Afghan sources further claimed that women and children were among those killed in the strikes.

The death toll could rise as rescue operations continue.

ALSO READ: India Rejects Pakistan's Karachi Attack Claims, Calls Out Terror Infrastructure

Eyewitnesses Deny Presence of Militants

One injured eyewitness, who said he had returned to Afghanistan from Dubai around two months ago, alleged that the airstrike hit the home of his neighbour.

"As soon as the first strike took place, we rushed to help and began pulling women and children from the rubble. A large number of people had gathered for the rescue operation when a second airstrike hit the crowd. I was injured while dozens were killed or wounded. There were no soldiers, no TTP members and no other armed individuals here. Everyone killed or injured in the attack was an innocent civilian," he said.

Another injured resident also disputed Pakistan's claim that militants were present in the area.

"When the bombing took place, there were no military personnel or government officials here. Pakistan claims it targeted TTP terrorists, but there was no such presence. Everyone affected by the attack was a civilian. Dozens of people were injured, and many lost their lives," the second eyewitness said.

ALSO READ: Iran Claims Sole Control Of Strait Of Hormuz For Next 30 Days

While Pakistan has stated that the strikes targeted militant infrastructure, Afghan sources and eyewitnesses have alleged that civilian neighbourhoods bore the brunt of the attack.

The reported casualty figures and claims made by both sides could not be independently verified. No official statement has yet been issued by the Afghan authorities regarding the final toll, and the situation remains fluid.

Before You Go

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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 06:33 AM (IST)
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PAKISTAN Afghanistan
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