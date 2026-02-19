Karachi Gas Explosion During Ramadan Kills 16, Including Women And Children

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





At least 16 people, including women and children, were killed after a powerful gas explosion tore through a residential apartment building in Karachi early Thursday, causing part of the structure to collapse, police and rescue officials said.

The blast struck Pakistan’s largest port city as families were preparing their pre-dawn meal on the first day of Ramadan, a moment typically marked by quiet reflection and togetherness. Instead, residents in the neighbourhood were jolted awake by devastation.

Rizwan Patel, a local police chief, said the explosion occurred in a residential area of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province. Rescue workers rushed to the scene and began pulling victims from the debris. Authorities initially confirmed 13 deaths, but the toll rose to 16 after three more bodies were recovered from the rubble, reported AP.

Rescuers continued combing through the wreckage hours later, searching for any survivors who might be trapped beneath the collapsed structure. Several people were also injured, though officials did not immediately provide further details about their condition.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He directed authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care and urged a swift completion of rescue operations. The president also called on the Sindh provincial government to strictly enforce building regulations, inspect gas cylinder safety and conduct a comprehensive investigation to prevent similar disasters.

Natural gas is widely used for cooking in Karachi and across Pakistan. However, due to frequent pressure shortages, many households supplement their supply with liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, a practice that has, in the past, raised safety concerns.

The incident has revived painful memories of a similar explosion in July in Islamabad, where a gas blast following a wedding reception claimed eight lives, including the bride and groom, as guests gathered to celebrate.