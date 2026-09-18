EXCLUSIVE | Islamabad Sealed Ahead Of Sept 27 PTI March; Army Trucks, Artillery Pieces Spotted

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani capital converted into high-security zone for PTI march.

Containers, artillery pieces, 35,500 personnel deployed in Islamabad.

PTI's

CM Sohail Afridi mobilizes support, briefly detained by police.

Pakistani authorities have begun converting the federal capital into a high-security military zone ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planned "Long March" on September 27 to demand the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shipping containers are being strategically positioned at entry points and key intersections across Islamabad to seal off the city. Exclusive video footage obtained by ABP News shows Pakistani Army trucks and 7 artillery pieces positioned on the outer edges of the capital. With no military exercises scheduled or underway in the region, the deployment of heavy artillery inside and around the capital is being described as an unusual measure.

Massive Security Mobilisation

In addition to artillery positioning, around 12,000 extra army personnel have been mobilised in the capital zone. Furthermore, the federal government issued orders on September 12 deploying 23,500 additional police personnel drawn from Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan provinces to Islamabad until further notice. The security crackdown comes after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced a nationwide protest and long march to Islamabad on September 27, calling for Imran Khan’s immediate release.

Political Tensions Escalating

CM Sohail Afridi has been conducting rallies and roadshows across various provinces to mobilise public support for the march. Tensions escalated on Monday during a confrontation between Afridi and Punjab Police in Lahore, where police briefly detained him in a patrol van before dropping him off at Lakshmi Chowk. As the September 27 deadline approaches, the Pakistani administration continues to fortify Islamabad to prevent large-scale gatherings and head off potential political turmoil.