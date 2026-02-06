Explorer
Explosion At Islamabad Shia Mosque Sparks Panic, Casualties Feared
Multiple casualties are feared after an explosion ripped through an Imambargah in Islamabad on Thursday, triggering panic in the area and prompting an emergency response from authorities.
The blast was reported at the Terlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of the federal capital. The exact cause of the explosion and the number of people affected were not immediately clear.
Related Video
Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
Cities
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
India
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion