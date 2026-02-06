Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldExplosion At Islamabad Shia Mosque Sparks Panic, Casualties Feared

Explosion At Islamabad Shia Mosque Sparks Panic, Casualties Feared

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 02:56 PM (IST)

Multiple casualties are feared after an explosion ripped through an Imambargah in Islamabad on Thursday, triggering panic in the area and prompting an emergency response from authorities.

The blast was reported at the Terlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of the federal capital. The exact cause of the explosion and the number of people affected were not immediately clear.

Related Video

Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
Cities
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
India
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident
Breaking News: Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Netflix’s ‘Ghuskhor Pandit’; Brahmin Society Demands Action
Politics News: UP BJP Issues Notice to MLA Guddu Rajput Over Minister Santosh Dev Singh Standoff
Breaking News: AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar
Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget