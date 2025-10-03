Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Interior Minister Apologises After Police Action On Journalists At Press Club

Pakistan Interior Minister Apologises After Police Action On Journalists At Press Club

Pakistan Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry apologizes after police assaulted journalists at Islamabad Press Club, promising accountability and measures to protect press freedom.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry issued a public apology on Friday following Thursday’s shocking police raid on the National Press Club (NPC), where several journalists were reportedly assaulted. Chaudhry assured the media that decisive measures would be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The attack unfolded during a police operation at the NPC, with video footage broadcast on DawnNewsTV showing officers wielding batons and physically confronting journalists inside the press club premises. Social media videos further revealed police dragging journalists out of what appeared to be the club’s cafeteria, sparking widespread outrage. In response, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an official inquiry into the incident.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Talal Chaudhry expressed regret on behalf of the government. “I went to the press club immediately and asked for an unconditional apology,” he said. “Whatever shortcomings there have been, we have apologised, and action will be taken.” He added that the information minister was fully informed about the matter.

Chaudhry condemned the attack, stressing the government’s commitment to protecting journalists and the sanctity of the press club. “When it comes to freedom of speech, journalists, and the press club, there can be no compromise,” he said. He also noted that decisions regarding accountability would involve the press club administration and other stakeholders.

The incident has drawn strong criticism from political figures as well. PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui called for a transparent investigation and meaningful accountability. “The officials who acted irresponsibly and abusively must be identified and punished under the law,” he said. “Journalist organizations should also be involved to ensure transparency. There is no justification for violence against journalists performing their professional duties. It is crucial to establish permanent safeguards to prevent such actions in the future.”

Thursday’s raid has amplified concerns over press freedom in Pakistan, already under pressure amid growing restrictions. The Freedom Network’s 2025 report on Freedom of Expression and Media Freedom highlighted that Pakistan’s media faces an existential threat, citing deteriorating safety, job insecurity, and challenges to professional integrity. Last year, Pakistan fell two places in the World Press Freedom Index, ranking 152 out of 180 countries according to Reporters Without Borders.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Islamabad Journalists Press Freedom Freedom Of Speech Pakistan Interior Minister Media Safety Press Club Police Attack Accountability Talal Chaudhry Government Apology Media Rights Journalist Protection Press Raid
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash
Pakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash
India
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
India
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
India
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget