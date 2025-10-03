Pakistan Interior Minister Apologises After Police Action On Journalists At Press Club

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry issued a public apology on Friday following Thursday’s shocking police raid on the National Press Club (NPC), where several journalists were reportedly assaulted. Chaudhry assured the media that decisive measures would be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The attack unfolded during a police operation at the NPC, with video footage broadcast on DawnNewsTV showing officers wielding batons and physically confronting journalists inside the press club premises. Social media videos further revealed police dragging journalists out of what appeared to be the club’s cafeteria, sparking widespread outrage. In response, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an official inquiry into the incident.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Talal Chaudhry expressed regret on behalf of the government. “I went to the press club immediately and asked for an unconditional apology,” he said. “Whatever shortcomings there have been, we have apologised, and action will be taken.” He added that the information minister was fully informed about the matter.

Chaudhry condemned the attack, stressing the government’s commitment to protecting journalists and the sanctity of the press club. “When it comes to freedom of speech, journalists, and the press club, there can be no compromise,” he said. He also noted that decisions regarding accountability would involve the press club administration and other stakeholders.

The incident has drawn strong criticism from political figures as well. PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui called for a transparent investigation and meaningful accountability. “The officials who acted irresponsibly and abusively must be identified and punished under the law,” he said. “Journalist organizations should also be involved to ensure transparency. There is no justification for violence against journalists performing their professional duties. It is crucial to establish permanent safeguards to prevent such actions in the future.”

Thursday’s raid has amplified concerns over press freedom in Pakistan, already under pressure amid growing restrictions. The Freedom Network’s 2025 report on Freedom of Expression and Media Freedom highlighted that Pakistan’s media faces an existential threat, citing deteriorating safety, job insecurity, and challenges to professional integrity. Last year, Pakistan fell two places in the World Press Freedom Index, ranking 152 out of 180 countries according to Reporters Without Borders.