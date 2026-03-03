Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPakistan President Zardari Alleges India Gearing Up For Another War; Delhi Dismisses Claim

Pakistan President Zardari Alleges India Gearing Up For Another War; Delhi Dismisses Claim

Zardari urges India to avoid war but warns Pakistan will defend itself, slams Indus Treaty suspension and raises Kashmir, Afghanistan concerns.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari struck a cautious yet combative note while addressing a joint session of Parliament, presenting himself as a champion of regional stability even as he delivered pointed remarks aimed at India. His speech reflected deepening strains between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

According to CNN-News18, Zardari urged New Delhi to abandon what he described as preparations for war and instead return to diplomatic engagement. “India’s leaders say they are preparing for another war. As a lifelong advocate of regional peace, I would not recommend it,” he said, as per reports. However, he paired the appeal with a warning that Pakistan would not shy away from retaliation if provoked.

Pakistan Calls Itself ‘Responsible Nuclear State’ Amid India War

Rhetoric highlighting Islamabad’s strategic posture, Zardari described Pakistan as a “responsible nuclear state” but made it clear that any hostile move would be met with a firm response.

His remarks suggested deterrence remains central to Pakistan’s security calculus. Indian intelligence sources reportedly dismissed the speech as political messaging, framing it as an attempt to redirect attention from Pakistan’s internal pressures rather than a sign of imminent military escalation, as per reports.

Indus Waters Treaty Suspension Sparks ‘Hydro-Terrorism’ Charge

A major flashpoint in Zardari’s speech was India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. He labelled the move “hydro-terrorism” and accused New Delhi of weaponising river waters as leverage. The 1960 water-sharing pact, brokered by the World Bank, has long been considered a rare pillar of cooperation between the two rivals.

Zardari argued that undermining it could destabilise the broader region. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that lasting peace in South Asia hinges on resolving the dispute.

Pakistan Flags Afghanistan Terror Threat, Cites Doha Agreement

Addressing regional security, Zardari referenced a recent UN report warning of militant networks operating from Afghan soil. He accused the Taliban-led government of failing to meet commitments under the Doha Agreement.

On broader geopolitical issues, Zardari condemned violence across the Middle East and offered condolences over the death of Ali Khamenei. He denounced attacks on Gulf states and reiterated Pakistan’s support for an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main message of Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's speech to Parliament?

President Zardari presented Pakistan as a champion of regional stability while also delivering pointed remarks towards India, reflecting deepening strains between the two nations.

What did President Zardari say about India's intentions?

He urged India to abandon preparations for war and return to diplomatic engagement, warning that Pakistan would retaliate if provoked.

How did President Zardari describe Pakistan's nuclear status?

He described Pakistan as a 'responsible nuclear state,' emphasizing that any hostile move would be met with a firm response.

What was President Zardari's view on India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty?

He labeled the suspension 'hydro-terrorism' and accused India of weaponizing river waters, stating that undermining the treaty could destabilize the region.

What did President Zardari say about the situation in Afghanistan?

He expressed concerns over militant networks operating from Afghan soil and accused the Taliban government of failing to meet commitments under the Doha Agreement.

Published at : 03 Mar 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
