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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan: Imran Khan Holds Meeting With Legal Team Inside Adiala Jail

Pakistan: Imran Khan Holds Meeting With Legal Team Inside Adiala Jail

The lawyers had argued that they could not proceed with arguments in the ongoing appeals in the 190 million pound graft case without first meeting their clients.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Imran Khan received eye treatment at PIMS hospital.
  • Lawyers later met Khan in jail after court orders.
  • Meeting discussed his ongoing legal cases and appeals.
  • Khan's legal team access remains largely restricted.

Islamabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Lawyers representing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party met former prime minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail on Wednesday and discussed court cases with him, a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed authorities to facilitate the meeting.

The 74-year-old founder of PTI has been incarcerated since 2023 and faces more than 100 cases, including corruption and charges related to inciting violence. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was arrested on January 17, 2025, in a separate case in which the couple were sentenced.

On Tuesday, the IHC directed authorities to facilitate meetings between Khan and his legal team while hearing appeals filed by the former premier and his wife against their convictions in the Al Qadir Trust case.

The lawyers had argued that they could not proceed with arguments in the ongoing appeals in the 190 million pound graft case without first meeting their clients.

Barrister Salman Safdar and Advocate Latif Khosa met Khan at Adiala Jail, PTI lawyer Awais Younus Chaudhry was quoted as saying by Dawn.

"As per orders of the court, the meeting was held to discuss under-trial cases," Chaudhry said.

The lawyers remained at Adiala for four hours and left without speaking to the media, he said.

"As their cell phones are switched off, it’s too early to say whether they were allowed to meet Imran together or separately and for how long,” he said.

The meeting took place hours after Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for his eye ailment.

Khan was taken to the PIMS in Islamabad during the night between November 10 and 11 for a medical check-up and follow-up eye treatment.

He has been undergoing treatment for his right eye since January this year after he complained of vision loss.

"His vital parameters were found to be normal. He was clinically stable, and his general physical examination was unremarkable. After obtaining informed consent and following standard monitoring procedures, precautionary measures and clinical protocols, the ophthalmology team administered an intravitreal anti-VEGF injection,” an official said.

"He remained clinically stable before, during and after the procedure. He was discharged at around 2:30 am with the necessary instructions for further care and follow-up,” he said.

Despite multiple court directives, Khan's meetings with his family and party leaders have been largely restricted in recent months.

On November 2, Safdar met Khan after seven months for less than an hour. The last time he met in April, the Supreme Court designated Safdar as amicus. However, on Nov 2, he met Khan as his lawyer.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did lawyers meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail?

Lawyers met Imran Khan to discuss his court cases, particularly appeals in the Al Qadir Trust case. The Islamabad High Court directed this meeting to allow his legal team to prepare arguments.

What was Imran Khan's recent medical concern?

He was taken to PIMS for a follow-up eye treatment, specifically an intravitreal anti-VEGF injection. He has been treating vision loss in his right eye since January.

What is Imran Khan's current legal status?

Imran Khan has been incarcerated since 2023 and faces over 100 cases, including corruption charges. His meetings with family and party leaders are largely restricted despite court directives.

Published at : 11 Nov 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Adiala Jail Imran Khan Holds Meeting Legal Team
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