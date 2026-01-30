Imran Khan At Risk Of Permanent Vision Loss In Jail, Son Warns Amid Protests Over Medical Care

Imran Khan Health Update: Fresh concern has gripped Pakistan over the health of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his son, Kasim Khan, revealed that the jailed leader is suffering from a serious eye condition that could lead to permanent loss of vision if not treated properly. Imran Khan has been in prison since August 5, 2023.

In a post on social media platform X, Kasim Khan said his father has been diagnosed with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), a condition that restricts blood flow from the retina and can cause irreversible blindness without timely and complete medical care.

Protests Erupt Outside Adiala Jail

Following the disclosure, Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail became the centre of political tension as protests broke out outside the prison late into the night. From 7 pm to 3 am (Pakistan time), Imran Khan’s personal doctors, senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), thousands of party workers and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohaib Afridi gathered at the jail, demanding immediate access for doctors to examine the former prime minister.

My father, Imran Khan, has now spent over 900 days in a death cell with no family visits and no access to his personal doctors. Credible reports confirm he has been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion, a dangerous blockage that can lead to permanent vision loss if not… pic.twitter.com/MqLjiTeuPD — Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) January 29, 2026

Despite the pressure, jail authorities refused to allow the doctors to meet Imran Khan. The refusal prompted a sit-in by protesting doctors and political leaders, including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, outside the prison premises.

Doctors Warn of Serious Medical Risks

Imran Khan’s long-time personal physician, Dr Mohammad Asim Yusuf, said he has not been permitted to meet the former prime minister since November 2024. He added that during their last meeting, Imran Khan showed no signs of any eye-related illness, raising concerns over the absence of regular medical monitoring inside the jail.

Renowned eye specialist Dr Khurram Azzam Mirza, who has previously treated Imran Khan, said CRVO cases were earlier treated through surgery, but modern medical practice relies on targeted injections. He warned that delays or incomplete treatment could result in severe complications, including internal eye bleeding, increased eye pressure, glaucoma and eventual cataract formation.

Dr Mirza said CRVO is often associated with high blood pressure and extreme stress, but stressed that no definitive conclusion could be drawn in Imran Khan’s case as medical reports have not been made public. He underlined that proper diagnosis and treatment require a fully equipped hospital, facilities that are not available in jail.

After nearly eight hours, Imran Khan’s doctors, PTI legal wing chief, his lawyer Salman Akram Raja, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and party workers dispersed. It was announced that Salman Akram Raja, along with PTI MPs and lawmakers, would approach Pakistan’s chief justice, seeking permission for Imran Khan to meet his sisters and demanding his release.

Secretly Taken For Treatment

It later emerged that on the night of January 24, Imran Khan was taken quietly from Adiala Jail to Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for around 20 minutes for eye treatment. Information Minister Ataullah Tarar subsequently said jail-based specialists had recommended a minor procedure, which was carried out at PIMS after Imran Khan gave written consent. The government has insisted that Imran Khan is now “fine”.

Critics, however, have questioned why treatment for such a serious condition was conducted discreetly and why independent doctors and family members were not allowed access.

Imran Khan has now spent 909 days in prison and, since December 4, has not been allowed to meet even his family members. The restrictions were imposed after he conveyed a political message to the nation through his sister, Dr Uzma Khanum, accusing Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir of being responsible for terrorism in the country.

Following that message, the Shehbaz Sharif government barred meetings between Imran Khan and his sisters, accusing them of violating jail rules by transmitting political statements. Authorities have argued that issuing political messages from prison breaches regulations.

In response, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum has called for a nationwide shutdown on February 8, urging citizens to stay indoors and shut businesses. She said peaceful resistance would continue until justice is served, adding that “no one can be arrested for staying at home.”