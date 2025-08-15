5 Dead As Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes During Rescue Mission In Pakistan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld5 Dead As Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes During Rescue Mission In Pakistan

The MI-17 aircraft was en route to Bajaur, carrying relief supplies. This tragedy compounds the devastation caused by severe monsoon rains, which have also claimed lives and stranded tourists.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 07:15 PM (IST)
A helicopter delivering aid to flood-hit areas in north-western Pakistan has crashed, killing all five crew members, provincial officials confirmed on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said the MI-17 aircraft, operated by the provincial government, went down in the Pandiyali area of Mohmand district while carrying relief supplies to rain-affected Bajaur. “Five crew members, including two pilots, were killed,” his statement read. He attributed the crash to bad weather conditions, reported ABC News. 

The tragedy comes as severe monsoon rains continue to batter the region, causing widespread devastation. In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, eight people have died, and evacuation efforts are under way to rescue stranded domestic tourists.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 07:02 PM (IST)
