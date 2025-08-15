5 Dead As Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes During Rescue Mission In Pakistan

A helicopter delivering aid to flood-hit areas in north-western Pakistan has crashed, killing all five crew members, provincial officials confirmed on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said the MI-17 aircraft, operated by the provincial government, went down in the Pandiyali area of Mohmand district while carrying relief supplies to rain-affected Bajaur. “Five crew members, including two pilots, were killed,” his statement read. He attributed the crash to bad weather conditions, reported ABC News.

A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helicopter crashed near Chingee Banda, Buner, Pakistan during heavy rain and devastating flood relief operations.



All 3 onboard died. The crash occurred while supporting rescue efforts in flood-hit areas amid ongoing monsoon rains. https://t.co/eUwL7lPUsK pic.twitter.com/X2o2pFFyVr — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) August 15, 2025

The tragedy comes as severe monsoon rains continue to batter the region, causing widespread devastation. In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, eight people have died, and evacuation efforts are under way to rescue stranded domestic tourists.