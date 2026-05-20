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HomeNewsWorldPakistan Has Its Own ‘Pinky Files’ Scandal Now-And Why Everyone Is Talking About It

Pakistan Has Its Own ‘Pinky Files’ Scandal Now-And Why Everyone Is Talking About It

Pakistan’s ‘Pinky Files’ controversy has sparked debate over elite drug culture, privilege and alleged high-profile narcotics networks.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 May 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pinky's alleged network supplied cocaine to affluent circles.
  • Viral videos showed Pinky in court without handcuffs.
  • Case sparks debate on elite networks and privilege.

The arrest of alleged Karachi drug trafficker Anmol alias “Pinky” has grown far beyond a routine narcotics case, evolving into a nationwide controversy that has gripped Pakistan’s political circles and social media space. Dubbed the “Pinky Files” by many online commentators and influencers, the case has triggered debate over elite drug networks, privilege and high-profile connections in Pakistan’s affluent circles. What began as a police crackdown in Karachi has now transformed into a wider conversation about underground party culture, online narcotics supply chains and the influence allegedly enjoyed by people linked to elite networks.

Elite Network Claims

According to police claims reported by Dawn, Pinky allegedly operated a sophisticated cocaine supply network catering to affluent neighbourhoods including DHA and Clifton in Karachi. Investigators alleged that the network also extended to Lahore, Islamabad and other cities, with supplies reportedly reaching influential individuals, elite students and private party circles.

Police claimed she used female riders and online platforms to discreetly deliver narcotics, while customers allegedly placed orders through WhatsApp and mobile applications. Authorities also alleged that she marketed premium categories of cocaine known as “White Coke” and “Golden Category”.

The case attracted further attention after investigators claimed Pinky described herself as a “brand” in a purported leaked audio recording that later went viral online.

Social Media Frenzy

The controversy intensified after videos surfaced allegedly showing Pinky appearing in court without handcuffs, triggering criticism over possible preferential treatment and prompting a departmental inquiry.

The scandal has since exploded across Pakistani social media, where influencers and online commentators have compared the unfolding controversy to a crime thriller or television drama. Several users jokingly suggested the “Pinky Files” was dramatic enough to become a film or a daily soap.

The debate took a political turn after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly compared the controversy to “Pakistan’s version of the Epstein files”, further amplifying public curiosity around alleged elite links and underground party networks.

What was once a local narcotics investigation has now become one of Pakistan’s most talked-about social and political controversies.

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Pinky Files Pinky Anmol
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