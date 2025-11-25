Pakistan Forces Kill 22 TTP Militants In Major Operation In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Forces Kill 22 TTP Militants In Major Operation In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan security forces killed 22 TTP militants in an intelligence-led operation in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as authorities intensified counter-terror efforts following a surge in terror attacks.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Peshawar: Pakistan security forces killed 22 terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based operation in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Tuesday.

Security forces conducted the operation on Monday, based on the intelligence report on the presence of terrorists in Bannu district bordering north Waziristan, a statement issued by the army's Inter-Services Public Relations said.  “During the conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the khawarij location and after an intense fire exchange, 22 khawarij were killed,” it said.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the TTP.

It added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

The ISPR also said that the counter-terrorism campaign by security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue at "full pace" to “wipe out” the menace of terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for the successful operation, saying that they were achieving “major successes” against terrorism.

“The entire nation stands with Pakistan’s armed forces in the war against terrorism,” Sharif said. “We are determined to completely eradicate all kinds of terrorism from the country.” Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KPK and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The latest in the string of terror incidents is a suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary’s (FC) headquarters in Peshawar on Monday morning, in which three FC men were killed and 12 injured.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhthunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed said on Tuesday that authorities have identified the location where the terrorists spent the night before the suicide attack. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa TTP Pakistan
