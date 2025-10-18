Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Foils Suicide Attack On Army Camp In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 4 Terrorists Killed

Pakistan Foils Suicide Attack On Army Camp In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 4 Terrorists Killed

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 06:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Peshawar, Oct 17 (PTI) Pakistani security forces on Friday foiled a suicide attack on their camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing four terrorists, including the suicide bomber, officials said.

According to security officials, the terrorists attempted to target the security forces' camp in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district when a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the boundary wall, triggering a powerful explosion.

Three other militants who tried to storm the camp were gunned down by the security personnel before they could enter, they said, adding that there were no casualties among the troops.

Officials confirmed that all four militants, including the suicide bomber, were killed in the operation.

In a similar incident in Bajaur district, security forces foiled a major terror attempt after destroying an explosives-laden vehicle through gunfire, officials said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

According to security officials, the forces acted swiftly on prior intelligence and neutralised the threat before it could cause any damage.

In another such incident, security personnel detonated an explosive-laden vehicle before it could hit the building of a police station in the Bannu district.

Police opened fire at the tri-wheeler, which was moving towards the Meryan Police station, causing the vehicle to explode prematurely.  Following the explosion, heavy gunfire was heard in the area. A large contingent of police was dispatched to the scene, said District Police Officer Saleem Abbas Kulachi.

Security officials also said that 88 militants, reportedly backed by the Afghan Taliban, have been killed in operations over the past two days across the region.

The Pakistan Army in a statement on Thursday said that 34 terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in multiple intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province between Monday and Wednesday.

The operations were conducted in North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Bannu districts, it said.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, after the banned TTP called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 06:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Afghanistan
Advertisement

