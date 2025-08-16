Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Floods: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Death Toll Exceeds 300

Pakistan Floods: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Death Toll Exceeds 300

Flash floods in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused by torrential rains have killed 307 people, including 13 children.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Peshawar, Aug 16 (PTI) The death toll from the recent flash floods in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rose to over 300, with those killed also including 13 children, provincial authorities said on Saturday. Torrential rains, which triggered flash floods in various districts of the province, are expected to continue intermittently until August 21, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

PDMA Spokesman Faizi said that in the past 48 hours, 307 people were killed by the devastating rains, cloud bursts and flash floods.

In a preliminary report, the PDMA said that those killed include 279 men, 15 women, and 13 children. It said that 23 people were also injured, including 17 men, four women, and two children.

The affected districts include Bajaur, Buner, Swat, Manaehra, Shangla, Torghar, and Batagram. Buner was the worst-hit, recording 184 deaths.

Shangla reported 36 deaths, followed by Mansehra with 23, Swat 22, Bajaur 21, Battagram 15, Lower Dir five, while a child drowned in Abbottabad.

A total of 74 houses have been damaged so far, of which 63 were partially and 11 completely destroyed, the PDMA said.

It added that relief teams and district administrations are in close coordination and are continuously monitoring the situation.

Relief funds have been released for flood-hit districts on the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

He instructed all departments concerned to expedite rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

Instructions have also been issued to mobilise all available resources for the restoration of blocked highways and link roads in tourist areas.

Tourists have been advised to remain updated on the weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions, PDMA said.

On Friday, the PDMA spokesperson had said that the number of those dead or injured was expected to rise further as scores of people were still missing in affected areas.

Since late June, the beginning of monsoon season, torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the country — especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern regions — deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas. PTI AYZ GRS GRS GRS

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday After 'No Deal' At US-Russia Summit
Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday After 'No Deal' At US-Russia Summit
World
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget