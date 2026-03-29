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HomeNewsWorldPakistan Faces ‘Smart Lockdown’ Talks Amid Fuel Crisis While Claiming Mediator Role In Iran Conflict

Pakistan Faces ‘Smart Lockdown’ Talks Amid Fuel Crisis While Claiming Mediator Role In Iran Conflict

The Pakistani government, however, clarified that no final decision has been taken and that media reports presenting the draft as an official order are incorrect.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
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Neighbouring country Pakistan, which is attempting to position itself as a peacemaker in the ongoing Iran conflict, is facing a severe internal crisis marked by shortages of petrol and diesel.

A draft notification, reported in Pakistani media, suggests that a two-day “smart lockdown” could be implemented from Saturday midnight to Sunday night until further orders. The Pakistani government, however, clarified that no final decision has been taken and that media reports presenting the draft as an official order are incorrect.

Details Of Proposed Restrictions

According to the leaked draft sent by the federal government to provincial authorities, a smart lockdown could be enforced nationwide from 12:01 AM on Saturday to 11:59 PM on Sunday, subject to agreement among stakeholders.

During this period, all markets, commercial establishments, offices and shops would remain shut. Social gatherings, including weddings and celebrations, would also be prohibited. The government is reportedly considering implementing the lockdown from April 4, 2026.

The draft also outlines measures such as shutting down motorways, intercity roads and highways. Citizens would be barred from using private vehicles for intra- or inter-city travel, with reliance placed on limited government-run bus services.

Severe Fuel Shortage And Economic Strain

Pakistan is currently facing an acute diesel and petrol crisis and is unable to import sufficient oil due to rising crude prices. The economic strain has compounded existing challenges.

Claims On Hormuz Transit

Islamabad has claimed that Iran has agreed to allow 20 Pakistan-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with two ships expected to transit daily.

However, these shipments are likely headed to the United States, indicating Pakistan’s role in the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict even as it faces domestic economic pressures.

Ongoing Crisis And Policy Response

Discussions around a potential smart lockdown come amid a series of measures as Pakistan navigates its economic and energy challenges, while continuing to assert a diplomatic role on the global stage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Pakistan implementing a nationwide 'smart lockdown'?

A draft notification suggested a potential 'smart lockdown,' but the Pakistani government clarified no final decision has been made. Media reports misrepresenting the draft as an official order are incorrect.

What are the proposed restrictions for the 'smart lockdown' in Pakistan?

The draft proposal included shutting down markets, commercial establishments, offices, shops, and prohibiting social gatherings. It also suggested closing motorways and highways, restricting private vehicle use, and relying on limited public transport.

Why is Pakistan facing fuel shortages?

Pakistan is experiencing an acute diesel and petrol crisis. The country is unable to import sufficient oil due to rising crude prices, exacerbating its economic strain.

What is Pakistan's claim regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

Islamabad has claimed Iran agreed to allow 20 Pakistan-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with two ships transiting daily. These shipments are reportedly destined for the United States.

Published at : 29 Mar 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Fuel Crisis Pakistan Faces Smart Lockdown Talks Pakistan Mediator In Iran Conflict
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