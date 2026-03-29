A draft notification suggested a potential 'smart lockdown,' but the Pakistani government clarified no final decision has been made. Media reports misrepresenting the draft as an official order are incorrect.
Pakistan Faces ‘Smart Lockdown’ Talks Amid Fuel Crisis While Claiming Mediator Role In Iran Conflict
The Pakistani government, however, clarified that no final decision has been taken and that media reports presenting the draft as an official order are incorrect.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is Pakistan implementing a nationwide 'smart lockdown'?
What are the proposed restrictions for the 'smart lockdown' in Pakistan?
The draft proposal included shutting down markets, commercial establishments, offices, shops, and prohibiting social gatherings. It also suggested closing motorways and highways, restricting private vehicle use, and relying on limited public transport.
Why is Pakistan facing fuel shortages?
Pakistan is experiencing an acute diesel and petrol crisis. The country is unable to import sufficient oil due to rising crude prices, exacerbating its economic strain.
What is Pakistan's claim regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
Islamabad has claimed Iran agreed to allow 20 Pakistan-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with two ships transiting daily. These shipments are reportedly destined for the United States.