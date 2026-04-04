Pakistan Eases Petrol Prices, Offers Free Transport Amid Widespread Protests

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Amid mounting public unrest over soaring fuel prices, Pakistan has announced free public transport services in Islamabad and Punjab for a month, as authorities scramble to contain protests triggered by recent price hikes. The move comes after a sharp increase in petrol prices sparked widespread anger, long queues at fuel stations, and demonstrations across major cities.

Pakistan Government Rolls Back Petrol Prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif partially reversed the controversial hike, reducing petrol prices to 378 rupees per litre for at least one month after an earlier increase had pushed rates up by over 40 percent.

However, diesel prices remain elevated at 520 rupees per litre following a steep 54.9 percent rise, continuing to put pressure on transport and goods movement costs.

Free Transport Announced To Ease Burden

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that residents in Islamabad will be able to use state-run buses free of charge for a month. The initiative is expected to cost the government around 350 million rupees.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced similar relief measures, including free travel and subsidies for buses and trucks. She urged transport operators not to increase fares and assured them of financial support during the crisis.

Meanwhile, in Sindh’s capital Karachi, authorities have introduced subsidies for motorcyclists and small farmers to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs.

Protests Continue Despite Relief Measures

Public anger has continued to simmer despite the government’s rollback and relief announcements. Demonstrators have accused the administration of worsening the financial burden on citizens already grappling with inflation and economic hardship.

Protests have been reported in multiple cities, including Lahore, where residents have demanded a complete reversal of the fuel price hike.

Crisis Linked To Global Oil Surge

Pakistan’s fuel crisis is closely tied to global developments, particularly the ongoing conflict involving Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route.

The government has already introduced austerity measures, including a four-day work week for public offices, extended school holidays, and a shift to online classes to conserve fuel.

Adding to the economic backdrop, Pakistan recently reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $1.2 billion support package.