Pakistan Eyes Donkey Meat Exports To China As Demand Rises, Economic Survey Reveals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan boosts donkey meat, product exports to meet China's demand.

China values donkey products for nutritional and medicinal properties.

Government signed sanitary protocols, licensed new Gwadar slaughterhouse.

Donkey population increased, creating new export opportunities.

Islamabad, Jun 12 (PTI) Pakistan was working to increase the export of donkey meat and other products related to the animal to China where it is in high demand due to its "nutritional and medicinal properties", according to a key national document.

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2025-26 was launched on Thursday at a press conference by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Under the title, ‘New Export Avenue for Donkey Meat and Other Products’, the survey noted that the “export of donkey meat, hides, and related products offers a niche market with strong growth potential, driven by rising demand in China where donkey meat, milk, and Eijiao (gelatin) are valued for their nutritional and medicinal properties”.

It added that to support this trade, the federal government has signed sanitary protocols with China for these exports, encouraging foreign investment, strengthening bilateral ties, and creating employment and livelihood opportunities for local farmers.

It stated that a new license has been granted to M/s Shahzad and Shao to establish a donkey slaughterhouse in the Gwadar Free Zone, raising the total number of licensed companies to two beside M/s Hangeng Trade.

The survey also showed that the number of donkeys in Pakistan increased from 6 million to 6.2 million from 2024-25 to 2025-26. It was 5.9 million in 2023-24.

Traditionally, donkeys have been raised to carry or pull heavy loads and constitute a key part of rural households as as it helps transport crops, fodder, wood, and other items in agrarian settings.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

