Pakistan Defence Minister Inaugurates 'Fake Pizza Hut’ In Sialkot, Gets Trolled Online

Floral arrangements, a red carpet and rolling cameras set the stage as Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confidently cut the ribbon at what appeared to be a new Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot’s cantonment area. The ceremony unfolded without incident — until the American multinational restaurant chain stepped in to say the outlet was not its own.

The controversy erupted after photos and videos of the event went viral on social media, showing the senior minister inaugurating the outlet amid applause. Soon after, Pizza Hut clarified that the Sialkot location was “unauthorised and fraudulent,” triggering widespread ridicule and questions over how such a high-profile event went ahead without verification.

Pizza Hut Issues Clarification After Viral Videos

Though the outlet prominently displayed Pizza Hut’s signature red roof logo and branding, social media users were quick to notice that the Sialkot location did not appear on Pizza Hut Pakistan’s official store list. The discrepancy prompted the company to issue a formal statement distancing itself from the outlet.

“Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorised outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment,” the statement said. The company added that the outlet had no affiliation with Pizza Hut Pakistan or its parent company, Yum! Brands.

According to the statement, the outlet did not follow Pizza Hut International’s recipes, quality controls, food safety measures or operational standards. The company said it had filed a formal complaint with relevant authorities to halt the misuse of its trademark and seek immediate action.

Social Media Mocks High-Profile ‘Inauguration’

The clarification swiftly turned the ribbon-cutting ceremony into fodder for online satire. Social media users expressed disbelief that a senior cabinet minister had inaugurated an outlet later declared fake by the brand itself.

“One ribbon cut, one statement issued. That has to be some kind of record,” one user wrote. Another quipped, “When even Pizza Hut says, ‘Not our slice of the pie.’”

Others were less amused. “Only in Pakistan can a Defence Minister proudly inaugurate a fake Pizza Hut,” a user wrote, calling the episode impossible to parody. An Urdu post summed up the frustration more bluntly: “Is there anything real left anymore in this country?”