HomeNewsWorld‘Can’t Trust Afghans & Taliban,’ Says Pak Defence Minister Amid Rising Border Tension

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan accused Pakistan of carrying out a series of cross-border strikes that killed 10 people, including children, and vowed to “respond appropriately”.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that Islamabad had “no hopes left” from the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, as hostilities between the neighbours intensified following overnight strikes blamed on Pakistan. His remarks came a day after a suicide attack in Peshawar heightened security concerns.

Border Strikes Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan accused Pakistan of carrying out a series of cross-border strikes that killed 10 people, including children, and vowed to “respond appropriately”. The alleged attacks occurred despite a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Turkey in October. Pakistan has denied responsibility.

Asif Says Engagement Brought ‘No Dividends’

Speaking to Geo News, Asif said he had welcomed the Taliban when they seized control of Kabul and made multiple visits to Afghanistan to stabilise ties. “I don’t think we have gained any dividends, successes, or changes in their behaviour from these visits; there has been no change in their attitude,” he said.

He added, “It will be folly to trust them [Afghan Taliban]. We have tried to remain civil with them…but they’ve not repaid how one should to the soil that’s provided home to two of their generations.”

Asif rejected Kabul’s claims that Pakistan had targeted civilians in cross-border action, describing the allegations as “baseless and non-existent”. “As a state, we do retaliate when required, but we never target civilians,” he said.

The minister said Pakistan had reached the point of giving up on the Taliban regime. “One should hope for good and not write off another until limits are crossed. But now, we are completely writing them off, and we do not expect anything good from them.”

Rising Hostilities on Both Sides of the Border

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistan had attacked multiple areas in Khost, Kunar and Paktika provinces, adding that Afghanistan would respond “as needed”. Islamabad swiftly rejected the claims.

The escalation follows a suicide bombing at the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar that killed three officers and injured eleven. President Asif Zardari blamed the attack on the “foreign-backed Fitna al Khawarij”, Pakistan’s term for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad alleges operates from Afghan soil.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
Taliban Pakistan Afghanistan
