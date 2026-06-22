'Will Go To War': Pakistan Warns India Over Water Security Amid Indus Treaty Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Statement comes amidst Pakistan's severe domestic water shortages.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday warned that Islamabad could resort to war if it concluded that the country's water security was under threat, escalating rhetoric amid continuing tensions with India over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Speaking to ARY News, Asif described water as a core component of Pakistan's national security and suggested that military action could be considered if authorities believed India was taking steps that could significantly disrupt water supplies.

"The moment we feel that our national security, and water is part of our national security, is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely," Asif said.

He further alleged that Pakistan would closely monitor developments and respond if it found evidence that India was moving at what he described as an "alarming speed" to affect water flows.

The comments come amid heightened tensions following India's decision to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty after the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

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Treaty Remains Suspended After Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi has maintained that the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes credible and verifiable action against cross-border terrorism.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has historically governed water-sharing arrangements between the two countries, with Pakistan receiving access to a substantial portion of the Indus river system for agricultural use.

During the interview, Asif accused India of "weaponising water", alleging manipulation of flows in the Chenab River and withholding hydrological data.

However, he also acknowledged that he did not have up-to-date information regarding developments over the past year, despite referring to earlier inspections carried out by Pakistani teams.

Domestic Water Challenges Persist

The remarks also come as Pakistan faces growing concerns over water shortages in several regions of the country.

According to official figures from Sindh's irrigation department, major canal systems are experiencing significant deficits. The North West Canal is operating with a reported 64.1 per cent shortfall, while the Rice Canal and Dadu Canal are facing deficits of 38 per cent and 82 per cent, respectively.

Water availability at the Sukkur Barrage, a critical component of Pakistan's irrigation network, has also come under pressure, raising concerns among local stakeholders.

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Concerns Over Agricultural Impact

The water shortages have affected parts of Sindh and Balochistan, with local leaders warning of serious economic consequences if distribution and supply issues are not addressed.

Agriculture remains heavily dependent on irrigation from the Indus basin, making water management a politically sensitive issue in Pakistan.

As tensions over water resources continue to feature in bilateral relations, officials in both countries remain at odds over the future of the Indus Waters Treaty and broader questions surrounding regional security and cross-border terrorism.