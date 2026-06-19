Pak Declares 150 PoJK Protesters 'Terrorists' As Anti-Govt Agitation Enters 11th Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Organizers allege security forces obstructed protest convoys.

The Pakistan government has reportedly designated 150 people linked to ongoing protests anti-government protest movement in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as terrorists, even as tens of thousands continue demonstrations demanding rights and reforms. This comes as demonstrations against the Pakistani government entered their eleventh day.

The move comes amid continuing protests across the region, with organisers claiming that more than 60,000 people gathered at Rawalakot's Eidgah ground to voice their opposition to the government and demand what they describe as basic rights and reforms.

Crackdown Intensifies

According to reports from protest organisers, the PoJK administration issued a notification placing 150 individuals under Schedule 4, a legal framework often used by Pakistani authorities to monitor or restrict individuals accused of involvement in terrorism-related activities.

Those named reportedly include several leaders and participants associated with the ongoing movement.

Earlier, Pakistani authorities had also designated the Awami Action Committee, one of the key organisations backing the protests, as a terrorist outfit, a move that activists alleged was aimed at suppressing dissent.

Among the prominent figures associated with the movement are Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Umar Nazir, Khwaja Mehran and Bilal Khan.

Massive Gathering In Rawalakot

Despite the government's actions, organisers said the protest movement has continued to gain momentum.

On the 11th day of demonstrations, thousands of people assembled at Rawalakot's Eidgah ground, where participants raised slogans against the Pakistani government and pledged to continue their agitation.

The Awami Action Committee claimed the large turnout reflected growing public support for the movement despite administrative restrictions and security measures.

Protesters Cite Rights-Related Demands

According to organisers, the demonstrations are focused on securing basic rights and addressing long-standing public grievances in the region.

The Awami Action Committee said peaceful sit-ins and protests are continuing in and around Rawalakot, with local residents actively supporting the campaign.

The organisation said people are raising their voices for their fundamental rights and demands, adding that the movement has remained strong despite pressure from authorities.

Security Forces Accused Of Obstructing Protesters

Protest leaders have also accused Pakistani security forces of attempting to block groups travelling to Rawalakot from areas such as Neelum Valley.

While organisers alleged that security personnel acted against protest convoys, no casualties have been reported.

The Awami Action Committee claimed that arrests, administrative pressure and security operations were being used to weaken the movement. However, it said demonstrators continue to maintain their presence at protest sites across the region.

The developments underscore growing tensions in PoJK, where protests have persisted despite an escalating crackdown by authorities.