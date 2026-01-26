Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldWho Is Iman Mazari? Lawyer Jailed For 17 Years In Pakistan By Islamabad Court

Who Is Iman Mazari? Lawyer Jailed For 17 Years In Pakistan By Islamabad Court

A Pakistani court has sentenced prominent human rights lawyer Iman Mazari and her husband to 17 years in prison over alleged anti-state social media posts, triggering protests by lawyers.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Pakistani court has sentenced prominent human rights lawyer Iman Mazari and her husband, lawyer Hadi Ali Chatta, to a total of 17 years in prison over alleged anti-state content posted on social media, in a move that has sparked protests and renewed concerns over civil liberties in the country. According to Reuters, the verdict was delivered on Saturday by an Islamabad court. Mazari, a vocal critic of Pakistan’s powerful military establishment, was convicted alongside her husband in three separate cases. The court sentenced the couple to five years, 10 years, and two years respectively, with all sentences set to run concurrently.

The sentencing triggered immediate backlash, with a large number of lawyers staging protests in support of Mazari and her husband. Videos of the demonstrations have been circulating widely on social media, amplifying criticism of what rights groups describe as a growing crackdown on dissent in Pakistan.

“Not the First to Be Imprisoned Illegally”

Reacting to the verdict, Mazari described the punishment as part of a broader pattern of repression. Speaking to AFP, she said, “We are not the first people to be imprisoned illegally in this country.” Earlier this week, during court proceedings, Mazari openly challenged the judiciary, stating, “It seems very difficult to speak the truth in this country. But we knew that when we started this work, we were ready to face it. We will not back down.” Court documents cited by prosecutors claim that Mazari had posted “highly objectionable” material online. However, both Mazari and her husband have rejected the charges, maintaining that the case is retaliation for her criticism of the government and state institutions.

Who Is Iman Mazari?

Iman Mazari, 32, is among Pakistan’s most well-known human rights lawyers. A graduate of the University of Edinburgh, she has built her legal career around cases involving minority rights, press freedom, and the defence of individuals charged under Pakistan’s stringent blasphemy laws. She has represented ethnic Baloch activists, journalists facing defamation cases, and Afghan nationals, and has frequently clashed with security agencies over enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Background, Family And Activism

Her activism has earned her both national and international recognition, as well as increasing legal scrutiny in recent years. Mazari comes from a prominent political family. She is the daughter of former federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari. Her father was a renowned pathologist, and in 2005, she received the Young Inspiration Award from the World Expression Forum. Speaking to AFP, Shireen Mazari said the family has faced repeated threats due to her daughter’s activism but expressed pride in her work defending marginalized and underprivileged communities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Iman Mazari and her husband sentenced to?

Pakistani lawyer Iman Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chatta, were sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison over alleged anti-state content on social media. The sentences will run concurrently.

What were the charges against Iman Mazari and her husband?

Iman Mazari and her husband were convicted in three separate cases for allegedly posting

Who is Iman Mazari?

Iman Mazari is a 32-year-old prominent Pakistani human rights lawyer known for her work on minority rights, press freedom, and blasphemy laws. She is also the daughter of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari.

How did people react to the sentencing?

The sentencing triggered protests from lawyers and amplified criticism from rights groups regarding a crackdown on dissent in Pakistan. Mazari stated that they are not the first to be imprisoned illegally in the country.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
