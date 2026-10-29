Pakistan Court Sentences Human Rights Lawyer Imaan Mazari, Husband To 10 Years In Jail

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A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Thursday sentenced human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, to 10 years in prison each for allegedly breaching security arrangements during a visiting cricket team’s tour. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the verdict at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where the trial was held. The couple denied the charges, claiming they were being targeted for their human rights work.

Security Breach Case

The case relates to an incident on October 25, 2024 during a Test match between England and Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The couple was accused of obstructing government officials and assaulting police personnel by removing barriers installed at Islamabad’s Zero Point as part of security arrangements.

A case was registered at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station on March 22 last year following a complaint by City Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio.

Mazari and Chattha were formally indicted on October 7 this year, marking the beginning of the trial. Both pleaded not guilty and rejected the allegations in their statements before the court.

The couple maintained that the proceedings were linked to their human rights work. However, the court dismissed their defence and convicted them, handing each a 10-year prison sentence.

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Earlier Convictions

The latest verdict comes amid a series of legal proceedings against the couple, who have been in custody since January 23 following their arrest in a separate case involving a protest outside the Islamabad High Court.

In that case, they were sentenced to 17 years in prison each. However, Pakistan’s Supreme Court suspended their sentences on September 17, providing temporary relief.

Their release did not follow, as they were subsequently arrested in connection with the security breach case involving the cricket team’s visit.

The latest ruling adds another significant development to the legal troubles facing the lawyer and her husband.

Human Rights Concerns

Mazari is known for her human rights advocacy in Pakistan, and the couple has alleged that the cases against them are connected to their work.

Their conviction is likely to draw further attention to the treatment of human rights activists and lawyers in the country, particularly amid concerns over legal proceedings involving outspoken critics.

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