India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldPakistan Court Sentences Human Rights Lawyer Imaan Mazari, Husband To 10 Years In Jail

Pakistan Court Sentences Human Rights Lawyer Imaan Mazari, Husband To 10 Years In Jail

Pakistan court sentences human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Chattha to 10 years in prison each in a security breach case.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • They denied charges, alleging targeting for human rights work.

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Thursday sentenced human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, to 10 years in prison each for allegedly breaching security arrangements during a visiting cricket team’s tour. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the verdict at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where the trial was held. The couple denied the charges, claiming they were being targeted for their human rights work. 

Security Breach Case

The case relates to an incident on October 25, 2024 during a Test match between England and Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The couple was accused of obstructing government officials and assaulting police personnel by removing barriers installed at Islamabad’s Zero Point as part of security arrangements.

A case was registered at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station on March 22 last year following a complaint by City Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio.

Mazari and Chattha were formally indicted on October 7 this year, marking the beginning of the trial. Both pleaded not guilty and rejected the allegations in their statements before the court.

The couple maintained that the proceedings were linked to their human rights work. However, the court dismissed their defence and convicted them, handing each a 10-year prison sentence.

Also Read: Ship Fire Reported In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Fears Of Fresh US-Iran Escalation

Earlier Convictions

The latest verdict comes amid a series of legal proceedings against the couple, who have been in custody since January 23 following their arrest in a separate case involving a protest outside the Islamabad High Court.

In that case, they were sentenced to 17 years in prison each. However, Pakistan’s Supreme Court suspended their sentences on September 17, providing temporary relief.

Their release did not follow, as they were subsequently arrested in connection with the security breach case involving the cricket team’s visit.

The latest ruling adds another significant development to the legal troubles facing the lawyer and her husband.

Human Rights Concerns

Mazari is known for her human rights advocacy in Pakistan, and the couple has alleged that the cases against them are connected to their work.

Their conviction is likely to draw further attention to the treatment of human rights activists and lawyers in the country, particularly amid concerns over legal proceedings involving outspoken critics.

Also Read: Yunus Was Approached To Lead Bangladesh Interim Govt 2 Days Before Hasina's Ouster, Aide Claims

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Oct 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Human Rights Anti Terrorism Court Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Yunus Was Approached To Lead Bangladesh Interim Govt 2 Days Before Hasina's Ouster, Aide Claims
Sheikh Hasina's Fall Was Planned Days Ahead, Yunus' Former Press Secretary Claims
World
Ship Fire Reported In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Fears Of Fresh US-Iran Escalation
Ship Fire Reported In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Fears Of Fresh US-Iran Escalation
World
Russian Drone Hits Train At Dnipro Station, Killing 13; Zelenskyy Demands Tougher Sanctions
Russian Drone Strike On Train At Dnipro Station Kills 13, Injures 10: Zelenskyy
World
Netanyahu Calls Election Interference An ‘Earthquake’, Alleges Arab Parties Seek ‘Islamisation Of Israel’
Netanyahu Alleges Arab Parties Seek ‘Islamisation Of Israel’ Amid Election Theft Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: SI Exam Row Sparks Student Protest; Neeraj Kumar's Win Exposes JDU's Internal Rift
MLC Election Results: BJP Faces Opposition Offensive as SP Claims Momentum Ahead of 2027 UP Polls
Bihar MLC Election: Neeraj Kumar Defeats Anant Singh-Backed Candidate, Turns Sweets Into Political Taunt
Bihar Politics: Neeraj Kumar Takes a Dig at Lalan Singh After MLC Win, Signals JDU Rift
UP MLC Results: BJP Faces Opposition Attack Over Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya as SP Pushes PDA Narrative
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget