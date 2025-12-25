Pakistan Court Extends Interim Bail Of Imran Khan And Bushra Bibi Until January 27

A Pakistani court has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi until January 27. The order was passed during a hearing on Tuesday in cases related to the violence that occurred on May 9, along with several other charges.

The court has directed Imran Khan to participate personally in the next hearing through a video link.

According to Pakistani daily Dawn, the order was issued by a bench led by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka while hearing pre-arrest bail petitions. Advocate Shamsa Kayani appeared on behalf of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. As Imran Khan was not present during the hearing, arguments on the petitions could not proceed further. The court therefore extended the interim bail and fixed the next hearing for January 27, also directing that Imran Khan’s presence be ensured on that date.

Imran Khan is facing multiple cases, including those linked to the May 9 violence, attempted murder, and allegations of submitting fake receipts. Separately, Bushra Bibi has been booked in a case related to allegedly submitting fake receipts concerning Toshakhana gifts. In a related development, the next hearing in a pre-arrest bail petition connected to this matter has also been scheduled for January 27.

Lawyer Denied Permission To Meet Imran Khan

PTI lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry was not allowed to meet Imran Khan. He told the court that the meeting was necessary to obtain Khan’s signatures on power of attorney documents required to file an appeal against his recent conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Meanwhile, the party alleged that jail authorities at Adiala Jail were preventing Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from meeting their lawyer to sign the power of attorney. PTI claimed that making the lawyer wait for hours, shutting down the legal desk, and not facilitating the execution of legal documents were deliberate attempts to obstruct access to justice.

PTI Cites Legal And Constitutional Rights

PTI stated that under Rules 178 and 179 of the Punjab Jail Rules, 1978, every prisoner has the legal right to meet their lawyer, sign legal documents, and file appeals. Jail authorities, the party said, have no authority to interfere in this process.

The party further alleged that denying the right to file an appeal violates Articles 10-A, 4, 9, and 25 of the Constitution, which guarantee the right to a fair trial, due process, personal liberty, and equality before the law.